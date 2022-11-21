Daniel Batcho scores 17, not enough as No. 21 Texas Tech falls to No. 10 Creighton

Daniel Batcho finished with 17 points, leading a quartet of double-digit scorers, but it wasn’t enough as No. 21 Texas Tech dropped a 76-65 decision Monday to No. 10 Creighton in a first round matchup in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational — the tournament debut for both programs.

“Well, it probably goes without saying, but Creighton's just a very, very good basketball team,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “They're just extremely efficient. Their guys all know their roles. They play very solid defense. They don't foul. Extremely good three-point shooting team.

“So we had our work cut out for us. There were some real bright spots for us that we can build on as we move forward.”

With the loss, the Red Raiders (3-1) dropped their first game of the season and fell to the loser’s bracket — which Is scheduled to be played at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday against Louisville.

Creighton, which improved to 5-0, was flustered early by the swarming Texas Tech defense. Creighton turned the ball over five time in the four minutes, allowing the Red Raiders to jump out to a 9-2 lead.

The scoring gap increased to 12-5 before the Bluejays engineered an 8-0 offensive surge to take a 13-12 advantage.

Despite forcing 13 turnovers in the first half, Texas Tech did not reap much benefit as it went into the locker room tied at 31-31 with Creighton.

“Yeah, they hit a lot of threes, so we didn't take care of that as well,” said Harmon, who finished with 12 points, three assists and one of the team's six steals in the loss. “They all drive right. We let 'em drive right. So just little things like that. They're really good at shooting the ball. Shoot at a very high clip as a team.

“But you learn. You learn from games like this and just bounce back.”

The Bluejays continued their offensive success, forging a 7-2 run to build their lead to 38-33 — forcing Adams to call timeout.

Creighton, which did not turn the ball over at all in the second half, took a double-digit lead following a Ryan Nembhard three-pointer, which provided the Bluejays a 52-41 advantage with less than 12 minutes to play.

The Red Raiders were unable to get closer than eight points on the way to suffering their first loss of the year. Texas Tech turned the ball over a season-best nine times.

Richard ”Pop” Isaacs finished with 13 points, while Kevin Obanor added 10 points to round out the double-digit performances.

Arthur Kaluma finished with 18 points to lead all scorers, while Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner chipped in 17 and 10 points, respectively. Baylor Scheierman ended with a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Nembhard notched 16 points.

“The biggest difference was that first four minutes,” Adams said when asked of how Creighton adjusted in the final 20 minutes. “They came out and just punched us in the mouth and I thought that was the difference. They came out with just a really aggressive mindset on both ends of the floor. It set the tone for the rest of the game.”

