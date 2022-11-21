ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Daniel Batcho scores 17, not enough as No. 21 Texas Tech falls to No. 10 Creighton

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIjnw_0jJ6LKxF00

Daniel Batcho finished with 17 points, leading a quartet of double-digit scorers, but it wasn’t enough as No. 21 Texas Tech dropped a 76-65 decision Monday to No. 10 Creighton in a first round matchup in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational — the tournament debut for both programs.

“Well, it probably goes without saying, but Creighton's just a very, very good basketball team,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “They're just extremely efficient. Their guys all know their roles. They play very solid defense. They don't foul. Extremely good three-point shooting team.

“So we had our work cut out for us. There were some real bright spots for us that we can build on as we move forward.”

With the loss, the Red Raiders (3-1) dropped their first game of the season and fell to the loser’s bracket — which Is scheduled to be played at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday against Louisville.

Creighton, which improved to 5-0, was flustered early by the swarming Texas Tech defense. Creighton turned the ball over five time in the four minutes, allowing the Red Raiders to jump out to a 9-2 lead.

Don't stop now: Bowl-eligible Red Raiders eye more distinctions in finale vs. OU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Bkfy_0jJ6LKxF00

The scoring gap increased to 12-5 before the Bluejays engineered an 8-0 offensive surge to take a 13-12 advantage.

Despite forcing 13 turnovers in the first half, Texas Tech did not reap much benefit as it went into the locker room tied at 31-31 with Creighton.

“Yeah, they hit a lot of threes, so we didn't take care of that as well,” said Harmon, who finished with 12 points, three assists and one of the team's six steals in the loss. “They all drive right. We let 'em drive right. So just little things like that. They're really good at shooting the ball. Shoot at a very high clip as a team.

“But you learn. You learn from games like this and just bounce back.”

The Bluejays continued their offensive success, forging a 7-2 run to build their lead to 38-33 — forcing Adams to call timeout.

Creighton, which did not turn the ball over at all in the second half, took a double-digit lead following a Ryan Nembhard three-pointer, which provided the Bluejays a 52-41 advantage with less than 12 minutes to play.

More: Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson declares for NFL draft

The Red Raiders were unable to get closer than eight points on the way to suffering their first loss of the year. Texas Tech turned the ball over a season-best nine times.

Richard ”Pop” Isaacs finished with 13 points, while Kevin Obanor added 10 points to round out the double-digit performances.

Arthur Kaluma finished with 18 points to lead all scorers, while Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner chipped in 17 and 10 points, respectively. Baylor Scheierman ended with a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Nembhard notched 16 points.

“The biggest difference was that first four minutes,” Adams said when asked of how Creighton adjusted in the final 20 minutes. “They came out and just punched us in the mouth and I thought that was the difference. They came out with just a really aggressive mindset on both ends of the floor. It set the tone for the rest of the game.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Daniel Batcho scores 17, not enough as No. 21 Texas Tech falls to No. 10 Creighton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann has message for haters following solid win over Texas Tech

Chris Holtmann is making sure everyone who doubted Ohio State on the court never lets that happen again. The Buckeyes pulled off an 80-73 upset win over Texas Tech thanks to a 39-point 2nd half. Holtmann told reporters postgame that haters are simply “part of the business” and that you “gotta love them” every time a win occurs.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech men’s basketball climbs in latest AP Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball checks in at No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Poll released on Monday. The Red Raiders (3-0) prepare to face No. 10 Creighton at 1:30 p.m. in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Mark Adams’ moved up two spots after last […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Tech is Bowl Eligible, But Where Will They Go?

The Big 12 has eight teams currently eligible for the postseason Bowl Extravaganza. That pecking order matters for bowl selections but it also doesn't matter. The Big 12 has automatic tie-ins, but they make exceptions all the time so the third-place team might go to the second-place bowl the second-place might opt for the lower tier to go to a destination and so on and so forth.
LUBBOCK, TX
knue.com

This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing

When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
NEW HOME, TX
FMX 94.5

To All the Lubbock Ex-Pats Coming Home for the Holidays

So you've escaped the "black hole" that's Lubbock for what I am assuming is either Austin, San Antonio, or someplace in Colorado. You've seen a bigger slice of the world, you've gained some wisdom, and now you think you're going to come home to our little town and teach us something we didn't already know. Honestly, I can't wait to hear it.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?

It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Electric Co. sold to new owners after 78 years

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Electric Co. (LECO) announced it was sold to new owners after 78 years in service. According to a press release from LECO, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran on October 24. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.

I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy