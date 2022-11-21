ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs shooter could have been stripped of weapons after earlier run-ins

By Stephanie Raymond
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlOVw_0jJ6LIBn00

A 22-year-old gunman who entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado and opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by club patrons, could have been stripped of weapons after earlier incidents -- but somehow managed to evade the state's "red flag" laws.

A year and a half before the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office .

Aldrich was taken into custody, but there's no public record that prosecutors moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges -- or that police tried to trigger Colorado's "red flag" law, which allows authorities to seize weapons and ammunition from gun owners believed to be an imminent danger to themselves or others.

Gun control advocates say the incident is an example of a red flag law ignored, with potentially deadly consequences.

"We need heroes beforehand -- parents, co-workers, friends who are seeing someone go down this path," Colorado state Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son was killed in the Aurora theater shooting and sponsored the state's red flag law passed in 2019, told NPR . "This should have alerted them, put him on their radar."

Colorado has one of the lowest rates of red flag usage despite widespread gun ownership and several high-profile mass shootings. According to an analysis by the Associated Press , more than 8,500 shootings resulting in 1,800 deaths have taken place in Colorado since 2020, yet the law was used just four times.

"It's as if the law doesn't exist," Jeffrey Swanson, a Duke University sociologist who has studied red flag gun surrender orders across the nation, told the AP.

On Saturday night, Aldrich allegedly entered Club Q and opened fire before being subdued by at least two club patrons, who held him until police arrived. Five people were killed and 25 were injured; of those wounded, at least seven are said to be in critical condition.

Police recovered two firearms at the scene, including a long rifle described as an AR-style weapon, and a handgun, CNN reported. Club owners told the New York Times the gunman was wearing a military-style flak jacket as he entered the club with "tremendous firepower."

Police have declined to offer any motive for the shooting as the investigation is ongoing. On its Facebook page, the club called it a "hate attack."

Aldrich faces five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in connection to the shooting, CNN reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting

Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Tragically, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the tragedy made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Watch: DA Allen remarks after alleged shooter’s hearing

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, provided comments about further court procedures after the first virtual advisement for the alleged Club Q shooter on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The DA spoke in front of the El Paso County Combined Courts located at 270 S. Tejon St. “He was advised of his rights, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect got guns back after arrest, raising questions about red flag law

Colorado's red flag law took effect Jan. 1, 2020 - well before Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested for an alleged threat with weapons.The woman who owns the home where it occurred tells CBS News Colorado that security cameras show the man entering her house with his mother last year. Police were called as the man, 21 years old at the time, was live-streaming a video, which was also provided to CBS News Colorado by the homeowner."This is your boy, I've got the [police] ... outside," he says in the video. "They've got a bead on me....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs

All five victims, whose ages ranged from 22 to 40, of a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified at a Monday afternoon press conference. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez also named two patrons, Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who were in the bar when the shooting happened shortly before midnight and overcame the gunman before officers arrived at the scene. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO is working to confirm the identity of the five victims in the Club Q mass shooting. Below are the five victims of the deadly attack. Daniel Davis Aston ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby The post Names of the victims in the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RadarOnline

SHOCKING Mugshot Shows Colorado Shooting Suspect Bruised & Bloodied After Vicious Killing Spree Leaves 5 Dead

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was bruised and bloodied while attending their first court hearing since opening fire at Club Q, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 22-year-old, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them according to legal docs — appeared cuffed on Wednesday during the video hearing, looking dazed and partially unresponsive while clad in a yellow jumpsuit.A mugshot that was released by authorities hours later shows the extensive swelling and discoloration to his face after two heroic people who were there on the night of the attack rushed in to subdue him.Aldrich, who faces five murder...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Club Q Killer and Gun Protection Orders in Colorado Springs Area

The gunman in the November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs, which killed five people and injured nineteen, was arrested in June 2021 following a bomb threat at his mother's home. But despite evidence that the suspect was suffering from mental health issues, neither family members nor police agencies attempted to restrict his access to weapons under Colorado's red flag law, which allows guns to be taken away from individuals deemed a danger to themselves and others.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy