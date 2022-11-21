Arrest made in connection with attack on couple after Elton John concert

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - An arrest has been made in connection with the beating of a couple in a Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert.

No other information was released surrounding the arrest following the attack, which was caught on video around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the attack followed a fender bender following John's three sold out shows at the venue and the victims (described as a man and a woman who are married) had attended the concert.

Following the crash, the male victim exited his car and an argument ensued, resulting in the man being attacked by multiple individuals. Police said the man's wife was pulled by her hair while attempting to check on her husband and was knocked to the floor.

When she came to, she worked to revive her husband, and managed to get him in their car, driving him to the hospital. He has since been released. The wife did not require hospitalization.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok