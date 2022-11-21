ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns about ongoing law enforcement impersonator phone scam

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01u5r3_0jJ6LEet00

LEE COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a scam where the caller claims they are either with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the caller claims that recipients have a warrant out for their arrests for missing jury duty and asks for money via cash or a green dot card.

During the calls, the caller identifies themselves as Sergeant Grant or Sergeant Stevens, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t have Sergeants with either name.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says that they do not call citizens to alert them of a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty, ask citizens to meet anywhere other than the sheriff’s office or an office inside of the Justice Center, or request for green dot cards or gift cards as payment for fines.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office advises if citizens receive calls that are not legitimate not to give out any information and immediately call a local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

Death investigation underway after Lee County shooting

A death investigation is underway in Lee County Wednesday morning. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Lewis Harris says that deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Gabriel Court around 7:16 a.m. Wednesday after a call for an unknown problem. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man found dead at Lee Co. home

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said the investigation is underway at a home on Gabriel Court. A call to 911 came from a neighbor at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Harris said there was...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl. Rammera Carter, 16, was last seen in Macon on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, grey tank top, acid wash style blue jeans, white socks, no shoes and diamond studded earrings. She has a black, low fade afro hairstyle. She may also be bleeding from the left arm or shoulder, the sheriff’s office said.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police report fatal shooting, armed robbery

ALBANY — Albany police reported a fatal shooting and an armed robbery this week as gun violence continues to plague the city. An Albany Police Department news release said Larry Calloway, 39, of Albany was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the 800 block of Seventh Ave., when police responded to a reported shooting Wednesday around 12:34 a.m.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

'Altercation' leads to northwest Albany shooting

ALBANY — Surprised clerks at the Homerun Foods store at 2722 Dawson Road told Albany police this week that Brandon Stroud came into the store with gunshot wounds to his leg and foot. Albany Police Department officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 2700 block of...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary

ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cordele police said there...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

Woman in custody facing charges for stealing clothes at Albany motel

A woman behind bars is facing new charges for stealing clothes. Albany police responded to the Econo Lodge, located in the 1500 block of Dawson Road, in reference to a burglary on Saturday. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that 37-year-old Captoria McClendon entered their room without...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele Death Investigation

CRISP COUNTY – November 21, 2022 The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Dectrick Styles, a 27-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Crisp County E-911 sent Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies to an address in...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WATE

Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WALB 10

Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was shot in an incident that stemmed from an argument and the suspect shooter is wanted, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jerome Benning, 19, is wanted in connection to the shooting on aggravated assault and firearm possession charges. The shooting incident happened...
ALBANY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wfxl.com

One injured after shooting at Albany gas station

A man is recovering after being shot twice at an Albany gas station Wednesday night. Albany police say that two men got into an argument at Homerun Foods, on Dawson Road, around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the argument escalated resulting in one of the men being shot in the...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany woman charged with six counts of financial card fraud

ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud. The victim stated they had asked the suspect, Jobenia Kirksey, 26), to help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill. Kirksey told the victim she could not set up the card using two cell phones inputting the card information. The next day the victim learned all the money was gone from the card except $6.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy