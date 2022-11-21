Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns about ongoing law enforcement impersonator phone scam

LEE COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a scam where the caller claims they are either with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the caller claims that recipients have a warrant out for their arrests for missing jury duty and asks for money via cash or a green dot card.

During the calls, the caller identifies themselves as Sergeant Grant or Sergeant Stevens, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t have Sergeants with either name.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says that they do not call citizens to alert them of a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty, ask citizens to meet anywhere other than the sheriff’s office or an office inside of the Justice Center, or request for green dot cards or gift cards as payment for fines.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office advises if citizens receive calls that are not legitimate not to give out any information and immediately call a local law enforcement agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.