techaiapp.com
What Drives PC Gamers in India, and What Will Your Next Upgrade Be? Interview With Intel’s Akshay Kamath
Intel has kicked off its 13th Gen Core CPU portfolio with high-end unlocked K-series models for desktop PCs aimed at gamers, overclockers and enthusiasts. While models for laptops and more mainstream PCs will follow, it’s interesting that the spotlight is for now on those who want the absolute best performance. As the effects of the pandemic and global supply chain shortages wear off, gamers now find themselves with an array of options, but do they have the appetite for an upgrade? Gadgets 360 caught up with Akshay Kamath, Director – PC Client Sales (India) at Intel on the sidelines of the 13th Gen launch in India, to talk about the current state of PC gaming, the hardware ecosystem, and what the company is doing to motivate you to upgrade.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
techaiapp.com
Atomic transistors based on seamless lateral metal-semiconductor junctions with sub-1-nm transfer length
A recent study, affiliated with South Korea’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) has reported a scalable synthetic strategy to fabricate low-resistance edge contacts to atomic transistors using a thermally stable 2D metal, namely PtTe2. Developing cheaper, smaller, and better-performing semiconductors with materials other than silicon (Si),...
techaiapp.com
Azure will now protect SMBs from DDoS attacks
Microsoft have announced (opens in new tab) that a new SKU for its cloud computing platform Azure’s DDoS Protection offering, which it says is specifically designed with SMBs in mind, is now available in public preview. Dubbed “IP Protection” the latest SKU is built to defend against L3/L4 DDoS...
techaiapp.com
Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Company Executive Ahead of Launch
Moto X40 launch in China is expected to take place soon, after the smartphone maker began teasing the arrival of the successor to the Moto X30. The company has confirmed to launch its next flagship smartphone with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which was unveiled earlier this month. The exact launch date of the device is yet to be announced. The Moto X40 will be among the first smartphones to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is claimed to offer a 25 percent improvement in performance, and up to 45 percent better power efficiency.
satnews.com
Hypersonic milestone completed by Hermeus
Hermeus has demonstrated turbojet to ramjet transition within their Chimera engine — this is one of the most important technological feats to making operational hypersonic flight a reality. Chimera is a turbine-based combined cycle engine (TBCC) — which basically means it’s a hybrid between a turbojet and a ramjet....
