KATV
Arkansas travel tools and tips for Thanksgiving Holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thousands of travelers are expected to head out and visit friends and family for the Thanksgiving Holiday season. According to AAA nearly 55 million drivers are anticpated to travel 50 miles or more. Dave Parker with Arkansas Department of Transportation, said it's all about making...
KATV
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
KATV
Salvation Army hopes Red Kettle campaign will bounce back, missed goal last year by $50k
Little Rock (KATV) — The holiday season is usually a time for giving, and the Salvation Army is hoping Arkansans will do just that for their Red Kettle campaign. According to Major Bill Mockabee, the Salvation Army Central Arkansas area commander, this campaign is their biggest fundraiser of the year.
KATV
RSV coming to Arkansas sooner than normal, hospitalizations and ER visits rising
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — RSV is a common virus for young children and older adults and this year the virus is hitting Arkansas sooner than expected. One mom, Hanah Files, had a three-year-old and a newborn with the virus at the same time. She said the three-year-old had a...
KATV
Authorities search for teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas state and local law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen more than three weeks ago in Washington County. According to state police, Braiden Layne Taylor has been missing since around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. His last known location...
KATV
Applications now open for free workshop series geared towards central Arkansas creatives
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Applications are now open for an eight week, professional development workshop series for central Arkansas creatives. Sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Council, Artist INC LIVE, will give 25 creatives the opportunity meet with "local, professional creatives who deep dive into the needs, challenges and successes of Arkansas creatives."
KATV
Person of the Week: Cindy Fox Brock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" is Cindy Fox Brock. She was nominated by her granddaughter, Skyler.
KATV
AR lawmaker: If employer covers abortion costs, they should pay 16 weeks maternity leave
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Multiple bills have already been filed ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session - covering education, tax credits, parole reform and paid maternity leave. Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-District 69, filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. HB 1006 would...
KATV
Arkansas Black Hall of Fame shares their mission and details for induction ceremony
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For more information about the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, click here. KATV will air the Black Hall of Fame Ceremony and Show on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, at 7:00pm on KATV.com.
KATV
WATCH: 6 'extraordinary' Arkansans are inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Black Hall of Fame
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During the induction ceremony of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame last month, the foundation celebrated and honored six Arkansans for their "extraordinary contributions to society, both in the state and beyond." 2022 inductees included:. Sherman Banks of Little Rock—International Citizen Diplomat, Honorary Consul General...
KATV
Arkansas' unemployment rate increases to 3.6 percent in October
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released unemployment numbers and other labor data for the month of October. Labor force data, produced by the U.S Department of Labor, and Bureau of Labor Statistics show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5 percent in September to 3.6 percent in October.
KATV
Arkansas Arts Council announces 2023 Governor's Arts Awards recipients
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, announced Monday that the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards. A news release said the award program has recognized individuals, organizations, and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas.
KATV
'Violent attack': Police continue search for suspect in stabbing deaths of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Behavioral Analysis Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for the suspect accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho over a week ago. The victims were discovered dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho last Sunday...
KATV
Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to usher in 'A New Generation' during historic inauguration
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made some major announcements Monday giving Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration of the state's first female governor will look like. In addition to announcing the slate of events leading up to the historic inauguration, Sanders named the co-chairs...
