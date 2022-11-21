ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Arkansas travel tools and tips for Thanksgiving Holiday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thousands of travelers are expected to head out and visit friends and family for the Thanksgiving Holiday season. According to AAA nearly 55 million drivers are anticpated to travel 50 miles or more. Dave Parker with Arkansas Department of Transportation, said it's all about making...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas' unemployment rate increases to 3.6 percent in October

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released unemployment numbers and other labor data for the month of October. Labor force data, produced by the U.S Department of Labor, and Bureau of Labor Statistics show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5 percent in September to 3.6 percent in October.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas Arts Council announces 2023 Governor's Arts Awards recipients

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, announced Monday that the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards. A news release said the award program has recognized individuals, organizations, and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy