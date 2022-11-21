ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

The Thanksgiving weather extremes and averages for Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that our weather during the fall can vary quite a bit from day to day and year to year. That is certainly true for November and Thanksgiving. So let’s take a look at what has happened and what usually happens on Turkey Day in Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT-TV

Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Thanksgiving Day traffic could be the heaviest since pre pandemic

Thanksgiving Day is quickly approaching but the journey to the dinner table may take some time for those traveling to their destinations. If you’re planning to travel this holiday weekend make sure you pack your patience. Several accidents have already occurred in the river region causing delays both for those traveling to visit family and for those living in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end

In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’

SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 23

Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (1) update to this series since Updated 30 min ago. Fred Mack WilliamsJanuary 29, 1949 - November 16, 2022Funeral service for Fred Williams, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday,…
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career

OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2022 Turkey Day Classic events, parade information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Turkey Day Classic is approaching fast!. Ahead of the big game are several events and the parade. While events have been ongoing this week, you still have a chance to join in on the fun. Tuesday at The Nest, a 10-Year After Hours reception will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

PHOTOS: Operation Iron Ruck 2022

Veterans representing Auburn University and the University of Alabama depart Jordan-Hare Stadium for their hike to Bryant-Denny Stadium to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The marchers are carrying game balls that they will deliver to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Iron Bowl on Saturday.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy