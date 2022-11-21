Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
WSFA
The Thanksgiving weather extremes and averages for Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that our weather during the fall can vary quite a bit from day to day and year to year. That is certainly true for November and Thanksgiving. So let’s take a look at what has happened and what usually happens on Turkey Day in Montgomery.
WHNT-TV
Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
alabamanews.net
Thanksgiving Day traffic could be the heaviest since pre pandemic
Thanksgiving Day is quickly approaching but the journey to the dinner table may take some time for those traveling to their destinations. If you’re planning to travel this holiday weekend make sure you pack your patience. Several accidents have already occurred in the river region causing delays both for those traveling to visit family and for those living in the area.
Opelika-Auburn News
Iron Ruck march from Auburn to Tuscaloosa raises awareness for veteran suicide ahead of Iron Bowl
Football rivalries often push people apart. But in the case of the Student Veterans Associations at Auburn University and the University of Alabama, the biggest game in the state is bringing people together for a good cause. Every Iron Bowl since 2018, student veterans, veteran alumni, and ROTC from the...
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
Opelika-Auburn News
Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end
In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
tdalabamamag.com
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (1) update to this series since Updated 30 min ago. Fred Mack WilliamsJanuary 29, 1949 - November 16, 2022Funeral service for Fred Williams, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday,…
opelikaobserver.com
1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career
OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
Ex-Auburn commit now Alabama starter has unique view of Iron Bowl
A few in-state Alabama football players met with reporters ahead of this week’s Iron Bowl. Defensive lineman DJ Dale grew up outside Birmingham but was more of a Texas fan as a youngster. Kicker Will Reichard over in Hoover idolized Tim Tebow so he was a Florida fan. But...
Cadillac Williams is pure Auburn energy. Hire the man, jump in the car and ride
Don’t overthink this, Auburn. A young, humble, high energy, passionate Auburn man turned this team around in less than a week on zero notice after the program was declared dead. All of a sudden, there is excitement and hope on The Plains. And you’re still looking for a coach?...
WSFA
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
WSFA
2022 Turkey Day Classic events, parade information
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Turkey Day Classic is approaching fast!. Ahead of the big game are several events and the parade. While events have been ongoing this week, you still have a chance to join in on the fun. Tuesday at The Nest, a 10-Year After Hours reception will...
GEORGIA: Bridge replacement to cause lane shift on Georgia 520 and U.S. 280
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY (WRBL) — The Bagley Creek Bridges Replacement Project will lead to a traffic shift at Georgia 520 and U.S. 280, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT). Starting on Nov. 30, traffic will shift to the right in east and westbound directions. The left lanes will be left closed for final paving. […]
WSFA
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been more than 10 years since the unidentified body of a young girl was found in Opelika and since then she’s become known as the Opelika Jane Doe. But now, police are releasing more information on the identification of young Jane Doe found dead in 2012.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Operation Iron Ruck 2022
Veterans representing Auburn University and the University of Alabama depart Jordan-Hare Stadium for their hike to Bryant-Denny Stadium to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The marchers are carrying game balls that they will deliver to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Iron Bowl on Saturday.
Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
