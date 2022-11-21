ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Arrest Man for Having 87 Pills and 3.35 Grams of Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 21st, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a vehicle fail to come to a stop while emerging onto Broadway Street from the Thunderbird Motel parking lot. The officer caught up to the vehicle and observed it slow down at the intersection of Broadway and Van Buren. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

Car Drives Through Montana Storefront

It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Car plows into Ravalli Services Thrift Store

HAMILTON, Mont. — It was a disturbing afternoon for staff and customers at Ravalli Services Thrift Store in Hamilton. NBC Montana talked with Ravalli Services executive director Jessica Warnken. She said a car ended up inside the store in an accident. The driver plowed through an addition to the...
HAMILTON, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

10-year-old bags first deer

Sophie Berg, from Missoula, was 10 years old when she got her first deer, and she is now 11. Her dad, Game Warden Aaron Berg, said his daughter made a one-kill shot with a 22-250. Congratulations, Sophie!
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Reggie Watts and Chris Fairbanks Coming In December

Logjam Presents is proud to welcome back to the Wilma Theater Reggie Watts on Thursday December 22nd. Tickets are on sale now at logjampresents.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849 or you can stop by the Top Hat Box Office at 134 West Front Street. Comedian Chris Fairbanks will be opening the show. It seems like it is a holiday tradition the past few years that either Reggie Watts or Chris Fairbanks or both have played Montana close to the holidays.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Aim for Fun: Sagittarius Season in Missoula 2022

After a cold, spooky Scorpio season in Missoula, I think we're all ready for holiday vibes, which is part of what Sagittarius season (November 22nd through December 21st) brings. This is a favorite time of year for a lot of us, it's festive, fast paced and warmhearted. This city is a great place to experience everything Sagittarius season has to offer.
MISSOULA, MT
