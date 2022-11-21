Logjam Presents is proud to welcome back to the Wilma Theater Reggie Watts on Thursday December 22nd. Tickets are on sale now at logjampresents.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849 or you can stop by the Top Hat Box Office at 134 West Front Street. Comedian Chris Fairbanks will be opening the show. It seems like it is a holiday tradition the past few years that either Reggie Watts or Chris Fairbanks or both have played Montana close to the holidays.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO