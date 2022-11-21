Read full article on original website
The richest person in Missoula, MontanaLuay RahilMissoula, MT
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Having 87 Pills and 3.35 Grams of Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 21st, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a vehicle fail to come to a stop while emerging onto Broadway Street from the Thunderbird Motel parking lot. The officer caught up to the vehicle and observed it slow down at the intersection of Broadway and Van Buren. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
NBCMontana
Missoula man sentenced to 8 years in prison for meth trafficking
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Devin Neil Farley, 40, pleaded guilty in August to distributing meth in the community for more than a year. The Department of Justice released...
A Railroad Strike Could Cost America Up to $2 Billion a Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana consumers and businesses, as well as those throughout the country, will be deeply affected if railroad workers go on strike and freight trains no longer roll through the country. KGVO News spoke to Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business...
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
17 Year-old Killed Near Mission Dam, Arrest Made in Lake County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Lake County teenager is dead following an accident that occurred early Sunday morning at the Mission Dam near St. Ignatius. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided the details to KGVO News. “On November 20 at about 0300 hours, (3:00 a.m.) Lake County 911 took...
Missoula Fire and Police Rescue Deer Trapped in Clark Fork River
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A doe and her fawn were both rescued from the icy Clark Fork River on Friday morning by Missoula Fire Department personnel with assistance from the Missoula Police Department. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City Fire Inspector Jason Hedahl about the dramatic wildlife rescue. The...
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
NBCMontana
Car plows into Ravalli Services Thrift Store
HAMILTON, Mont. — It was a disturbing afternoon for staff and customers at Ravalli Services Thrift Store in Hamilton. NBC Montana talked with Ravalli Services executive director Jessica Warnken. She said a car ended up inside the store in an accident. The driver plowed through an addition to the...
montanaoutdoor.com
10-year-old bags first deer
Sophie Berg, from Missoula, was 10 years old when she got her first deer, and she is now 11. Her dad, Game Warden Aaron Berg, said his daughter made a one-kill shot with a 22-250. Congratulations, Sophie!
406mtsports.com
The Alford brand: Montana Grizzly senior Eli Alford striving to do good by his family name
MISSOULA – Montana Grizzly defensive lineman Eli Alford walked out of the locker room and into the Adams Center concourse. At 6-foot-1, nearly 300 pounds, the metal folding chair he sat in looked tiny underneath him. As he folded his arms across the top of his legs, settling into...
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
Reggie Watts and Chris Fairbanks Coming In December
Logjam Presents is proud to welcome back to the Wilma Theater Reggie Watts on Thursday December 22nd. Tickets are on sale now at logjampresents.com, by calling 1-800-514-3849 or you can stop by the Top Hat Box Office at 134 West Front Street. Comedian Chris Fairbanks will be opening the show. It seems like it is a holiday tradition the past few years that either Reggie Watts or Chris Fairbanks or both have played Montana close to the holidays.
Missoula Crime Report: Less Cases This Week, But Two Trials Ended
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 12 criminal complaints this week, which is 14 less than last week and slightly lower than the weekly average. According to Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings, that is a big difference from what we have been seeing the past few months.
Aim for Fun: Sagittarius Season in Missoula 2022
After a cold, spooky Scorpio season in Missoula, I think we're all ready for holiday vibes, which is part of what Sagittarius season (November 22nd through December 21st) brings. This is a favorite time of year for a lot of us, it's festive, fast paced and warmhearted. This city is a great place to experience everything Sagittarius season has to offer.
