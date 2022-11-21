Ryan Nembhard leads the Bluejays to impressive victory over Arkansas, 90-87. Creighton found themselves in complete control against the Razorbacks in the first half. Ryan Nembhard kicked off the game with two three pointers and the Jays carried that momentum throughout. Creighton was utilizing the pump fake to generate open shots. Baylor Scheierman was continuing his offensive attack, making 2 threes and dishing out 2 assists in the half. The Bluejay team finished the first 20 minutes with 5 made three pointers. Creighton was leading for 18:44 of the first half, having a lead as big as 12. Arthur Kaluma found some foul trouble around the halfway point of the first half, limiting his minutes. Kaluma was not able to find a rhythm and went into the break with 0 points on 0-3 shooting. The Creighton defense did a great job in the first half, considering some of the size difference between the players. Arkansas shot 15-34 in the first half, but was able to draw the Bluejays into some fouls that the Jays don’t normally commit. The Creighton bench struggled in the first half, finishing with 0 points and only attempting 3 shots between the four players. Creighton finished the half with .548/.500/1.000 shooting splits. Arkansas went on a 6-0 run in the final minute to cut the Bluejay lead to 6 at the break. Creighton led 40-34 going into the locker rooms. Anthony Black led all scorers with 14 at the break, followed by Ryan Nembhard with 13.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO