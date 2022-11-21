ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

KIMT

Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse community group makes Thanksgiving dinner possible for 100 area families

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Families across the country are feeling the strain this holiday season. At Everyone Needs a Helping Hand’s 6th annual Thanksgiving dinner box giveaway, volunteers helped 100 local families gather around the table. Every family is feeling the strain this holiday season. For some families, thanksgiving isn’t possible. “I remember growing up, and my mom was always struggling...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Blackout Wednesday: La Crosse law enforcement remind people the dangers of binge drinking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, but it’s also the start of a weekend filled with drinking. Some people call it Blackout Wednesday. It’s also known as Drinksgiving — a night to binge before Thanksgiving. “We will see an increase in alcohol related things,” said La Crosse Police Sgt. Brook Pataska. According to the National Highway Traffic...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
TREMPEALEAU, WI
KROC News

WINONA, MN

