Emergency service personnel can get a free meal at participating McDonald’s
Police Officers, EMT’s, Military and Firefighters can get a free combo meal at 64 McDonald's location across the region Tuesday.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
news8000.com
Lake Winona Manor residents get to meet feathered friends from River Valley Raptors
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – Residents at a Winona nursing home got an up-close look at some of America’s birds of prey. River Valley Raptors brought a hawk, a kestrel, and an owl to Lake Winona Manor. Caregivers like to bring these experiences to their residents since many have...
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
La Crosse trail closing for work on River Point District
A portion of the Jim Asfoor Trail will be closed until Thursday.
La Crosse community group makes Thanksgiving dinner possible for 100 area families
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Families across the country are feeling the strain this holiday season. At Everyone Needs a Helping Hand’s 6th annual Thanksgiving dinner box giveaway, volunteers helped 100 local families gather around the table. Every family is feeling the strain this holiday season. For some families, thanksgiving isn’t possible. “I remember growing up, and my mom was always struggling...
Viroqua man injured in truck vs tractor crash
According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. near the Town of Franklin. A truck driven by 37-year-old Thomas Brudos collided with the tractor as Brudos turned off of County NN onto Thompson Road.
Blackout Wednesday: La Crosse law enforcement remind people the dangers of binge drinking
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, but it’s also the start of a weekend filled with drinking. Some people call it Blackout Wednesday. It’s also known as Drinksgiving — a night to binge before Thanksgiving. “We will see an increase in alcohol related things,” said La Crosse Police Sgt. Brook Pataska. According to the National Highway Traffic...
City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Sheriff candidate challenges voting eligibility of over 1,000 students
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A candidate for sheriff in western Wisconsin has filed an objection to the result of a recount of votes cast in the November election Monday. The objection was filed with La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer by Fritz Leinfelder, who was the Republican candidate for sheriff in La Crosse County in this month’s election.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man convicted of weapons charge, after summertime shooting incident on George Street
A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been found guilty of felony possession of a firearm, in connection with a north-side shooting spree last summer. Dakota Fair entered a plea on the weapon charge, while a charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed. A video showed Fair firing a gun at buildings...
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
wizmnews.com
City of La Crosse: Shovel the sidewalk within 24 hours, or it’ll cost you money
Several times each winter, homeowners in La Crosse will leave a sidewalk unshoveled after a snowfall. In many cases, the city will dispatch a shoveling crew to clear the walk, and send a bill to the owner. And the owners often try to appeal the bill, or a fine, to a city committee.
Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
Linda’s Bakery makes thousands of pies to prep for Thanksgiving
WEST SALEM (WKBT) – If you’re serving family and friends at home for Thanksgiving, time is running out to get everything you need. Linda’s Bakery in West Salem is busy. The staff has made well over 2,000 pies this week in addition to hundreds of other holiday bakery items. If you’re thinking ahead to Christmas, staff suggest ordering ahead of...
Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
Ontario man cited for OWI after leaving roadway, striking tree in Vernon County
According to Vernon County Dispatch, reports of a single vehicle crash came in at 12:45 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement claims Trey Kaiser of Ontario left the roadway traveling East on East South Street and struck a tree.
La Crosse Street reopens
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of traffic between West Avenue and Losey Boulevard are open again to traffic.
Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant
A Wykoff, Minnesota man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday. Noah A. Foster, 22, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Foster's...
