Okaloosa County, FL

Improvements to beach access parks on Okaloosa Island, No. 2 temporarily closed

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Beach Access No. 2 on Okaloosa Island will be closed from Nov. 21 until Dec. 12 (weather dependent) as the county makes repairs.

Okaloosa County officials said the Facility and Parks Maintenance team will be making a number of repairs to the site located between Holiday House and The Breakers of FWB.

  • Replacing rotten wood
  • Painting bathrooms (interior and exterior)
  • Painting pavilion structures
  • Refreshing the yellow-colored safety curbing
  • Painting the posts at the perimeter of the property

Beach Access No. 1 access located between Gulf Dunes and Azure Condos underwent similar improvements and will reopen around Dec. 1

The County said improvement will be made to Beach Access No. 3 and 7, with all projects complete by February 2023.

“The goal is to make the beach accesses more aesthetically pleasing while also maintaining the safety of each access for visitors.”

Okaloosa County Public Information

