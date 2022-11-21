Improvements to beach access parks on Okaloosa Island, No. 2 temporarily closed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Beach Access No. 2 on Okaloosa Island will be closed from Nov. 21 until Dec. 12 (weather dependent) as the county makes repairs.

Okaloosa County officials said the Facility and Parks Maintenance team will be making a number of repairs to the site located between Holiday House and The Breakers of FWB.

Replacing rotten wood

Painting bathrooms (interior and exterior)

Painting pavilion structures

Refreshing the yellow-colored safety curbing

Painting the posts at the perimeter of the property

Beach Access No. 1 access located between Gulf Dunes and Azure Condos underwent similar improvements and will reopen around Dec. 1

The County said improvement will be made to Beach Access No. 3 and 7, with all projects complete by February 2023.

“The goal is to make the beach accesses more aesthetically pleasing while also maintaining the safety of each access for visitors.” Okaloosa County Public Information

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.