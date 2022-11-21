DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could decide who wins their match at the World Cup on Friday. The two forwards with different styles are equally important to their sides. A win for either team would move it onto six points and in command of Group A. Valencia scored both of his side’s goals in the first half when it beat tournament host Qatar 2-0 in the opening game. Although he came off after taking a knock, coach Gustavo Alfaro says “Enner will play against the Netherlands.” Depay sparked life into the Dutch attack after coming on as a substitute against Senegal and hopes to start and add to his 42 international goals.

9 HOURS AGO