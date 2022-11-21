Read full article on original website
Related
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming back to the United States. Eleven American cities, along with cities in Canada and Mexico will play hosts.
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia World Cup hero Yasser Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after nasty collision in Argentina game
Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
US Journalist Slams Qatar After Getting Detained Over Rainbow Shirt At FIFA World Cup: 'Keeps Moving Goalposts'
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl said he was detained by security staff after he wore a rainbow shirt to the U.S. World Cup opener against Wales in Qatar. What Happened: Wahl wore the rainbow shirt to Qatar's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium where the match was taking place, to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community after a Qatari ambassador, earlier this month, said homosexuality was "damage in the mind."
Sporting News
What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar
Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
Soccer-FIFA opens proceedings against Mexican FA over fan chants in Poland draw
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - FIFA have opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association following chants by the country's fans during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
Denmark reignites European dispute with FIFA at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — European soccer showed its public frustration with FIFA president Gianni Infantino again Wednesday at the World Cup — this time in the Denmark camp. Denmark pledged it wouldn’t vote for Infantino, who is running unopposed for re-election in March. Danish soccer federation president Jesper Møller also hinted at wishing to walk away from FIFA membership.
Players are being ‘controlled’ at Qatar World Cup, says Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says players are being “controlled” at the Qatar World Cup.The start of the tournament has been dominated by off-field issues such as the exploitation of migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure, and LGBTQ+ rights in the host country.The flames were stoked by the extraordinary opening address of Fifa president Gianni Infantino in which he conflated his experiences as ginger-haired child who moved from Italy to Switzerland with that of discriminated groups in Qatar like south Asian labourers, the gay community and disabled people.There has also been a growing furore around the OneLove armband,...
NME
Wales fans “have rainbow hats confiscated” at Qatar World Cup game
Welsh football fans have claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the USA yesterday (November 21). Following the match which ended in a 1-1 draw – marking the first time Wales had played in a World Cup match in 64 years – the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and plans to address the matter with FIFA.
Friend or foe: Hungary delays ratifying Sweden and Finland’s bid for Nato membership
Hungary has delayed ratifying Finland and Sweden’s bid for Nato membership – but prime minister Viktor Orban said it would be approved early next year.Speaking after a meeting with the Visegrad Group in Slovakia, Orban said that his government had already decided that Hungary would support Finland’s and Sweden’s Nato accession and parliament would set this item on its agenda at its first session next year.“Hungary will surely give its backing to their accession, after the government had done, also parliament will do so,” Mr Orban said. Parliament normally reconvenes around mid-February.Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the...
Idaho8.com
Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. Papa Mahmoud Gueye said “I don’t have any question for you. It’s just an opportunity to tell you I’m a fan since 3 years old. I love you.” The 71-year-old Van Gaal is sometimes viewed as a stern figure in soccer but he broke into a smile before responding. Van Gaal said “I’m going to give you a big hug after this.” Van Gaal kept his word. He left the stage and beckoned the reporter to join him in a warm embrace.
FIFA force Belgium to remove "love" from inside collar of away shirt
The shirt was made in collaboration with Tomorrowland, with the word supposedly subliminal promotion for the music festival
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Idaho8.com
Striker contest looming as Dutch face Ecuador at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could decide who wins their match at the World Cup on Friday. The two forwards with different styles are equally important to their sides. A win for either team would move it onto six points and in command of Group A. Valencia scored both of his side’s goals in the first half when it beat tournament host Qatar 2-0 in the opening game. Although he came off after taking a knock, coach Gustavo Alfaro says “Enner will play against the Netherlands.” Depay sparked life into the Dutch attack after coming on as a substitute against Senegal and hopes to start and add to his 42 international goals.
Sports World Reacts To What Japan Fans Did At World Cup
Japan shocked the world with their win over Germany at the FIFA World Cup today. But while fans had every reason to go wild at Khalifa International Stadium, what they actually did was even more surprising. Following Japan's historic 2-1 win over Germany, a number of fans stayed behind at...
Idaho8.com
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa wants more in his 5th World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s stalwart goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa stopped Robert Lewandowski, one of the game’s best strikers, on a second-half penalty kick that preserved a scoreless draw in El Tri’s World Cup opener against Poland. Ochoa will face another challenge come Saturday when Mexico faces Lionel Messi and Argentina. At 37, Ochoa is playing in his fifth World Cup, and he’s come up big before. But in Qatar he wants Mexico to play past the round of 16.
Idaho8.com
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first man to score in five World Cups
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player in history to score at five World Cups as he netted a penalty in Portugal’s 3-2 win against Ghana on Thursday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored in the previous four tournaments and now has eight World Cup goals to his name after converting the 65th minute spot kick.
Idaho8.com
South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw. The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favored team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets. South Korea forward Son Heung-min was wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket and his team always looked the more likely to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. But Uruguay had best chances in a match with few clear scoring chances. Diego Godin hit the post in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.
Idaho8.com
After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Canada will have to wait a little longer for its first World Cup win. Back in the tournament after a 36-year wait, the Canadians had a chance to take an early lead against second-ranked Belgium. Alphonso Davies’s penalty kick was stopped by Thibaut Courtois in the 11th minute. The Canadians fell to Belgium 1-0 as Michy Batshuayi scored on a quick counter in the 44th minute. Next up is a Sunday matchup with Croatia, the losing finalist in the 2018 World Cup.
Idaho8.com
Teen Gavi leads Spain to 7-0 rout of Costa Rica at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I could never...
Idaho8.com
‘I’m waiting for someone to wake me up,’ says Saudi sports minister after remarkable win over Argentina
A day after Saudi Arabia’s historic win against Argentina at the Qatar World Cup, the Kingdom’s sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal says he’s “waiting for someone to wake me up.”. “It’s been an unbelievable result. The team played really well, they prepared for three...
Comments / 0