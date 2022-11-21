ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

One Reported Dead after Car Drives into Water in Toms River

One person has reportedly died after a car veered off the road and into the water in Toms River. The accident happened on Hooper Ave. Friday night, when the vehicle, occupied by multiple people, drove into the water on S. Shore Dr. One person reportedly became trapped in the water,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
wbjb.org

Power Outages Sweep Through Jersey Shore

A widespread power outage hit the Jersey Shore yesterday morning and remained until the late afternoon. More than 10,000 JCP&L customers from Manasquan to Middletown were affected. Brookdale Community College with it’s main campus in the Lincroft section of Middletown utilized it’s remote option for afternoon classes and services.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Red Bank Catholic falls to DePaul in NJSIAA Non-Public B football state championship

EAST RUTHERFORD -- Red Bank Catholic's quest for history and another state championship came to an end at the hands of DePaul Catholic on Friday night. With revenge on their minds, DePaul rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit, took the lead in the third quarter, and held off a late charge to defeat the Caseys, 19-17, and secure the 2022 NJSIAA Non-Public B state championship on Friday at MetLife Stadium.
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

There’s a Chipotle coming soon to Shrewsbury, NJ

There will soon be 88 Chipotle locations in New Jersey with seven of them in Monmouth County as word has been released that the newest location will be in Shrewsbury. The new Chipotle will be located at the Shrewsbury Plaza Shopping Center at 1026 Broad St., according to plans filed with the Planning Board.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
