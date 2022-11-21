ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford gas prices drop under $4 per gallon

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AXFH_0jJ6KJtT00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the stateline are down nearly 10 cents from last week, and experts said that most drivers will see some relief at the pump this week despite the holiday.

The price for a gallon of regular gas is around $3.97 in the Rockford area. That is 22 cents cheaper than a month ago, but 56 cents more than the same time last year.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy believes that residents will see more substantial declines, as oil prices plummeted last week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents dash for Dasher

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” got started with the “Dasher Dash” Saturday morning. More than 100 people laced up their shoes for the 5K race through downtown, and costumes were encouraged. They started at Beattie Park before snaking up State Street, checking out all of the decorations lining the streets before crossing the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois police save child drowning in icy pond

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police rescued a 9-year-old who was drowning in an icy suburban Chicago pond on Wednesday. It happened when an Aurora child tried to get a football from the pond, according to Fox News. Officers arrived to find a woman who was trying to save the child also in the water. Police […]
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport fire called ‘suspicious’ in nature

FREEPORT, Il. (WTVO) — Freeport Fire officials are calling a fire suspicious after dousing flames at a vacant structure on Thursday afternoon. According to the Freeport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 300 block of South Hancock around 4:20 p.m. for reported smoke. They found a fire inside the vacant structure on the property, […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Street closures for Stoll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All of Downtown Rockford will transform into a winter wonderland on Saturday for Stroll on State, which means many roads will be closed to traffic. Starting at 6 a.m., residents will not be able to drive within Jefferson Street to the north, Church Street to the west, Chestnut Walnut Street to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Sycamore driver arrested after DUI crash

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school. DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven […]
SYCAMORE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Guilford Vikings rally past Perspectives to finish out RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford Vikings finished out Thanksgiving week Saturday afternoon against Chicago Perspectives. Cinco Gary finished with 17 points to help lead the Vikings 72-61 over Chicago. Guilford finished 3-2 on the week. Jaden Mangruem and Jaden Webster had 15 each for Guilford off the bench. For highlights watch the media player […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

H.S. basketball scores from Friday, November 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Friday, November 25. BOYS GAMESBoylan 74 Rockford Lutheran 70Freeport 60 St. Charles North 57Barrington 53 Hononegah 36Hampshire 60 Belvidere North 32Jefferson 60 Perspectives 49East St. Louis 80 Jefferson 31Rocfkord East 77 Elgin Larkin 56Guilford 75 Chicago Bogan 66Perspectives 63 Harlem 58Chicago […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy