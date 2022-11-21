Rockford gas prices drop under $4 per gallon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the stateline are down nearly 10 cents from last week, and experts said that most drivers will see some relief at the pump this week despite the holiday.

The price for a gallon of regular gas is around $3.97 in the Rockford area. That is 22 cents cheaper than a month ago, but 56 cents more than the same time last year.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy believes that residents will see more substantial declines, as oil prices plummeted last week.

