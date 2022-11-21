Read full article on original website
Southeast Texas, we're in great paws
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — They say that a dog is a man’s best friend, and this duo proves that to be true. Port Arthur Deputy Fire Marshal Antonio Mitchell has trained his best friend and work partner, Avespa, to sniff out dangerous devices. Once a Port Arthur Arson...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car
The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
therecordlive.com
Cow Bayou boat parade set for Dec. 10
The spirit of Christmas will light up Cow Bayou in Bridge City with a boat parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The “Christmas on the Bayou” boat parade will wind its way along the Cow Bayou shoreline in a course that begins and ends at High Tides Restaurant and Marina.
Seacor Lift Boat Evacuated in Gulf South of Lake Charles
The vessel is owned by the same company that owned the ill-fated Seacor Power lift boat. That lift boat capsized killing 13 back in 2021.
kjas.com
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper
Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
kogt.com
House Fire In West Orange
Monday afternoon around 2:30pm firefighters from West Orange were called to 1319 Milam for a trailer that was fully involved. Firefighters fought the blaze for several hours. Neighbors say the owner of the home left his residence before they noticed the mobile home on fire. The cause is under investigation.
kjas.com
UPDATE - Missing Evadale man found dead
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan announced early Tuesday afternoon that a missing Evadale man had been found dead. The discovery occurred as the Jasper County Emergency Corps and deputies were conducting a ground search. Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that the body of 37-year-old Julian Boyd was...
UPDATE: Missing Lake Charles woman found dead in Sulphur
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old female.
Teen dies in fiery crash, troopers say
Troopers say the teenager ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle; his truck then rolled over and caught fire.
'His legacy will live on': Port Neches Fire Department mourning loss of retired, beloved captain
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department is mourning the loss of a beloved, retired captain. Curtis Trahan retired from the Port Neches Fire Department in 2018 after serving the city of Port Neches for 43 years. With heavy hearts, the fire department announced they were mourning his passing in a Sunday Facebook post.
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
Man dead after crash involving motorcycle, 18-wheeler in Groves Sunday
GROVES, Texas — Groves Police are investigating after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle left one man dead. It happened Sunday around 2 p.m., at 39th Street and Pure Atlantic Road (Highway 366) in Groves. An 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on Highway 366 when it turned right onto 39th street.
Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries. According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.
Southeast Texas drought stunts tree growth at M&M Christmas Tree Farm
HAMSHIRE, Texas — With Thanksgiving on its way out, Christmas tree shopping is already on people's minds. While inflation didn't take a huge hit on most Christmas tree farms in the region, the drought has affected some aspects of the shopping experience. Owner of M&M Christmas Tree Farm in...
bluebonnetnews.com
Wild hogs tear up lawns at Liberty City Park, golf course
Feral pigs are being blamed for damage to the landscaping at Liberty Municipal Park and the Liberty Golf Course. Liberty City Manager Tom Warner said that a commercial trapper has baited traps at both locations and expects to catch enough to discourage them from returning, at least until next year.
