ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Holiday Valley to open for 2022-2023 skiing, snowboarding season Friday

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykA6Q_0jJ6KDb700

Following this weekend's lake-effect snowstorm, Holiday Valley will be able to open 5 lifts and 9 slopes on Friday, Nov. 25.

The area received 20 inches of snowfall, which will help the resort kick off the season on a high note.

The lifts that will run are Mardi Gras, Creekside, Yodeler, Tannenbaum and Boardwalk Carpet, giving skiers and snowboarders access to Tannenbaum, Crystal, Candy Cane, Yodeler, Sugar Plum, Upper Northwind, School Haus, Mardi Gras and Happy Glade.

This Friday, lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the lifts will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night skiing will begin on Dec. 9.

Ticket prices can be found, here .

Comments / 0

Related
thezoereport.com

7 Top Ski Resorts In The US To Visit This Season

A lot of people aren't too fond of the arrival of cold weather, but for those with an adventurous soul, the cooler seasons mean getting to ski and snowboard. There are a variety of resorts where one can hit the slopes within the United States, but finding the one that is just right for you will ensure you’re having the best experience possible. And luckily for you, the U.S. has some of the best ski resorts in the world.
OutThere Colorado

Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado

Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs set to launch first full season under new management

CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) — The week of Thanksgiving usually marks the traditional beginning of the ski season in western Pennsylvania. Seven Springs Mountain Resort is set to launch its first full season under new management on Friday.Vail Resorts took over the 87-year-old facility from the Nutting family in early 2022. And while little changed at the end of last season, the billion-dollar ski resort company did make noticeable changes to several things, including new lockers that you pay for by scanning your smartphone.It's also important to know Seven Springs is going cashless. Another thing you need to know is the resort...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Appalachian Trail Section Hiking Gear List

This backpacking gear list is for a three week Appalachian Trail section hike I’ll be taking from mid-April through early May, starting in northern Virginia and heading north. I’m not exactly sure what how much mileage I’ll cover but it should be somewhere between 300-400 miles. This...
speedonthewater.com

Snowmobiling With Offshore Racing World Champions—Now’s Your Chance

The Powerboaters Snowmobile Rally hosted by Michael “Doc” Janssen and company at the Saratoga Hot Springs Resort in Saratoga, Wyo., in late January, is unlike any other event we cover for speedonthewater.com, and not just because it happens on snow or takes place in a state in which we’ve never covered a performance boating event.
SARATOGA, WY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy