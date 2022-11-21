Temperatures have rebounded quite nicely following the rather bitterly cold stretch we had during the mid portions of the month. In fact, yesterday marked the fourth straight day in which the Rockford International Airport registered a high temperature in the 50s. Thankfully, another warm and tranquil day lies ahead for the start of the weekend, which is great news for anybody who plans to travel back home, put up holiday lights, or attend any local holiday festivities.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO