ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power

"Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. Outage caused by ballon in Downtown Rockford leaves …. "Stroll on State" turned dark Saturday night as power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Lena-Winslow claims a sixth state championship in football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Olson Funeral and Service held their third annual Holiday remembrance service at the Luminara walk at the Nicholas Conservatory. The service brought together members of the community in a chance to honor their loved ones during the holidays. The event was held a day before the Luminaria walk which will be open to the public starting November 26th.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Windy and chilly Sunday afternoon

Temperatures Saturday afternoon warmed into the low to mid 50s, reaching 54 degrees in Rockford. Skies were filled with plenty of sunshine, but cloud cover did move in during the late afternoon and evening leaving our skies mostly cloudy Saturday night. Skies are expected to remain dry for most of...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Sunny & Warm for Stroll On State, Rainy Sunday to Follow

Temperatures have rebounded quite nicely following the rather bitterly cold stretch we had during the mid portions of the month. In fact, yesterday marked the fourth straight day in which the Rockford International Airport registered a high temperature in the 50s. Thankfully, another warm and tranquil day lies ahead for the start of the weekend, which is great news for anybody who plans to travel back home, put up holiday lights, or attend any local holiday festivities.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy