LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Amari Bailey scored a career-best 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 19 UCLA rebounded from a rough weekend in Las Vegas to beat Pepperdine 100-53 on Wednesday night. David Singleton scored 13 points and Jalen Clark had 12 for the Bruins (4-2). They returned to play after losing ranked teams in Illinois and Baylor at the Continental Tire Main Event. Houston Mallette had 15 points and Jan Zidek scored 13 for the Waves, who had won three in a row.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO