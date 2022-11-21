Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
This Mahomes pass went viral. Chiefs’ Reid was impressed with another part of play, too
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed numerous NFL analysts with his pinpoint 40-yard completion to tight end Jody Fortson during Sunday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After film review, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was plenty impressed as well. “That was a thing of beauty,”...
Who Do the Dallas Cowboys Play On Thanksgiving This Year?
A preview of the Dallas Cowboys' 2022 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the rival New York Giants. The post Who Do the Dallas Cowboys Play On Thanksgiving This Year? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Analysis: Russell Wilson trade to Denver looks like Herschel Walker's to Minnesota
DENVER (AP) - The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s.The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed "The Great Train Robbery."What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle."Walker wasn't exactly a bust in Minneapolis, scoring 25 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons with the Vikings. But he...
'Herschel Walker Heist': Cowboys Trade Being Matched by Seahawks' Russell Wilson Steal?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
The Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants
New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire
FRISCO - Troy Aikman has talked about the idea of some day becoming an NFL team's GM, but for now, the iconic Dallas Cowboys QB just plays one on TV. And in doing do this week, he "hired'' the guy he believes is the NFL's best coach. If I was...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera ‘Giddy’ Ahead of NFC-Altering Atlanta Falcons Showdown
Sunday's match-up for the Washington Commanders has a lot riding on it. Sitting at 6-5 after a resurgence of form, Washington plays host to fellow NFC playoff chaser the Atlanta Falcons. With the Commanders and Falcons on the outside looking in at a playoff spot, Sunday's game at FedEx Field...
Wichita Eagle
Which Seahawks WR is Best? DK Metcalf Makes Tyler Lockett Pro Bowl Argument
Just in terms of engaging in barroom debates - or locker-room debates - the Seattle Seahawks get to deal with a fun problem to have. Regarding the wide receiver duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf - surely among the best in the NFL - which one deserves more credit? More acclaim? More attention?
Wichita Eagle
The Dolphins and Thanksgiving
For the 11th consecutive season, the Miami Dolphins are not involved in any of the Thanksgiving Day games around the NFL. The Dolphins last played on Thanksgiving in 2011 when they dropped a 20-19 decision against the Dallas Cowboys, and the current format calls for many more years of waiting — with a couple of possible exceptions.
Football World Reacts To Cowboys Uniform Decision For Thanksgiving Day Game
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a 40-3 annihilation of the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. They hope to keep that momentum rolling on Thanksgiving Day with a battle against NFC East right New York. The Giants are one of the most surprising teams in the league, but will be in for a fight today.
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic’s Message to Fans on His Mavs Future: ‘I Don’t Think They Should Be Worried’
As a franchise, it's not often that you hit the lottery with a superstar in back-to-back eras, but that's what the Dallas Mavericks did with transitioning from Dirk Nowitzki to Luka Doncic. An organization being able to avoid a down period of consistent losing after one generations star's time comes...
Wichita Eagle
Lucas Patrick’s Season Ends Following Surgery
Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is done for the season as a result of a toe injury suffered against New England on Oct. 24. Patrick went on injured reserve after the game and would have been eligible to come back but coach Matt Eberlus on Wednesday announced Patrick had to have surgery and his return won't be possible as a result.
Wichita Eagle
Best Bet: Josh Allen Will Run for His Life in Detroit
The Detroit Lions' defense has been able to force more turnovers lately, resulting in extra offensive possessions. Dan Campbell expressed that securing turnovers this week will again be paramount, if the team has any chance of upsetting the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. “It’s huge. It’s huge, we desperately will...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Shuffle Roster in Light of Injuries
The New York Giants made a handful of roster moves to reinforce their team's areas that were left decimated by injuries. They signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They waived inside linebacker Austin Calitro and outside linebacker Quincy Roche. And they elevated defensive back Terrell Burgess and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham from the practice squad.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Hire Marcus Brady as a Coaching Consultant
The Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, according to a league source. Brady worked with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni for three seasons in Indianapolis, first as the assistant quarterbacks coach and then QB coach. When Sirianni got the top spot in Philadelphia, Frank Reich promoted Brady to be the OC with the Colts.
Wichita Eagle
Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Hip Injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second practice in five days this time because of a hip injury. However, coach John Harbaugh expects him to be available for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson also missed practice on Friday with an illness...
Wichita Eagle
Harbaugh Expects Hard-Fought Game Between Ravens and Jaguars
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows his team has had a tough time against the Jacksonville Jaguars over the years. The Ravens are 10-12 in the regular season against Jacksonville, including a 3-7 mark as the road team. Under Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 with a 1-2...
Wichita Eagle
MHH Podcast: Debating Whether Melvin Gordon was Broncos’ Scapegoat
The Denver Broncos shot themselves in the foot, finding new ways to lose on Sunday at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, running back Melvin Gordon was complicit in Broncos' newfound self-destruction. Gordon fumbled at the end of the second quarter, with the Broncos on a 3rd-&-1...
Wichita Eagle
Giants ‘Pulling Out All the Stops’ in Free Agency Pitch to Aaron Judge
The Giants are hopeful that a former Most Valuable Player in the Bay Area can help lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco in free agency. Judgearrived in San Franciscothis week for a meeting with the team he grew up rooting for, a club that’s poised to be the Yankees’ biggest threat to keeping the slugger in pinstripes.
Comments / 0