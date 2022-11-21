ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS Minnesota

Analysis: Russell Wilson trade to Denver looks like Herschel Walker's to Minnesota

DENVER (AP) - The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s.The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed "The Great Train Robbery."What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle."Walker wasn't exactly a bust in Minneapolis, scoring 25 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons with the Vikings. But he...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants

New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Reveals His Dream NFL Coach Hire

FRISCO - Troy Aikman has talked about the idea of some day becoming an NFL team's GM, but for now, the iconic Dallas Cowboys QB just plays one on TV. And in doing do this week, he "hired'' the guy he believes is the NFL's best coach. If I was...
Wichita Eagle

The Dolphins and Thanksgiving

For the 11th consecutive season, the Miami Dolphins are not involved in any of the Thanksgiving Day games around the NFL. The Dolphins last played on Thanksgiving in 2011 when they dropped a 20-19 decision against the Dallas Cowboys, and the current format calls for many more years of waiting — with a couple of possible exceptions.
Wichita Eagle

Lucas Patrick's Season Ends Following Surgery

Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is done for the season as a result of a toe injury suffered against New England on Oct. 24. Patrick went on injured reserve after the game and would have been eligible to come back but coach Matt Eberlus on Wednesday announced Patrick had to have surgery and his return won't be possible as a result.
Wichita Eagle

Best Bet: Josh Allen Will Run for His Life in Detroit

The Detroit Lions' defense has been able to force more turnovers lately, resulting in extra offensive possessions. Dan Campbell expressed that securing turnovers this week will again be paramount, if the team has any chance of upsetting the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. "It's huge. It's huge, we desperately will...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Giants Shuffle Roster in Light of Injuries

The New York Giants made a handful of roster moves to reinforce their team's areas that were left decimated by injuries. They signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. They waived inside linebacker Austin Calitro and outside linebacker Quincy Roche. And they elevated defensive back Terrell Burgess and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham from the practice squad.
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Hire Marcus Brady as a Coaching Consultant

The Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant, according to a league source. Brady worked with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni for three seasons in Indianapolis, first as the assistant quarterbacks coach and then QB coach. When Sirianni got the top spot in Philadelphia, Frank Reich promoted Brady to be the OC with the Colts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Hip Injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second practice in five days this time because of a hip injury. However, coach John Harbaugh expects him to be available for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson also missed practice on Friday with an illness...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Harbaugh Expects Hard-Fought Game Between Ravens and Jaguars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows his team has had a tough time against the Jacksonville Jaguars over the years. The Ravens are 10-12 in the regular season against Jacksonville, including a 3-7 mark as the road team. Under Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 with a 1-2...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

MHH Podcast: Debating Whether Melvin Gordon was Broncos' Scapegoat

The Denver Broncos shot themselves in the foot, finding new ways to lose on Sunday at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Once again, running back Melvin Gordon was complicit in Broncos' newfound self-destruction. Gordon fumbled at the end of the second quarter, with the Broncos on a 3rd-&-1...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Giants 'Pulling Out All the Stops' in Free Agency Pitch to Aaron Judge

The Giants are hopeful that a former Most Valuable Player in the Bay Area can help lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco in free agency. Judgearrived in San Franciscothis week for a meeting with the team he grew up rooting for, a club that's poised to be the Yankees' biggest threat to keeping the slugger in pinstripes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

