Chicago, IL

NHL

Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game

Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Worked Out Four Players

Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche's 4-3 loss. Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall....
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonny Milano tied it with less than three minutes left in regulation, Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner for his 790th career goal, and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak. The Capitals were on track for...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community

One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Toronto’s Morgan Rielly placed on long-term injured reserve

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenseman Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury. Rielly was hurt in a collision with with New York forward Kyle Palmieri early in the third period of Toronto’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders at home. Rielly has...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Blues after Skinner's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -174, Sabres +150; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the St. Louis Blues after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 7-2 win...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough

Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
NBC Sports Chicago

Every NFL team’s record in Thanksgiving games

The Lions and Cowboys have become as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkeys and Pilgrims. The two NFL franchises have been holiday mainstays for decades. Along with a Detroit appetizer and Dallas main course, the NFL also since added an annual primetime matchup for dessert on its Thanksgiving menu.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls respond to adversity with wins over NBA's elite

MILWAUKEE — Try to figure this Chicago Bulls team out. Last Friday night, they dropped their fourth straight game to a sub-.500 Orlando Magic team in heartbreaking fashion and with their two-time All-Star and newly minted max-salaried player in Zach LaVine benched. This week, they post back-to-back victories over...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

