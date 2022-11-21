Read full article on original website
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check Available To Assist ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
Sidney Crosby honored again by NHL
For the 29th time in his career, Sidney Crosby honored as one of the NHL players of the week as he helped lead the Pens to a trio of road wins
La'el Collins took shot at T.J. Watt after Bengals beat Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins let his feelings about Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt be known after his team’s win on Sunday. Chatting with reporters after the win, Collins said Watt was complaining to officials and that he’s looking forward to the next matchup with the Steelers.
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The referee assignment for Detroit's Thanksgiving game is concerning.
Insider Says Penguins' GM Ron Hextall 'Looking Around' At Trades
The Pittsburgh Penguins are far from perfect and there might be a move on the horizon.
Steelers add running back, receiver
Injuries to Jaylen Warren and Miles Boykin, the Steelers added a running back who was hurt in training camp and a former Browns receiver
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Four Players
Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulsa back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and returned to Cleveland on a futures contract for the 2020 season. However, the Browns waived Wright and he later signed on to the Falcons’ practice squad. Atlanta brought...
FOX Sports
Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche's 4-3 loss. Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall....
FOX Sports
Alex Ovechkin scores 790th goal, Capitals beat Flyers in OT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonny Milano tied it with less than three minutes left in regulation, Alex Ovechkin scored the overtime winner for his 790th career goal, and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak. The Capitals were on track for...
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
NBC Sports
Toronto’s Morgan Rielly placed on long-term injured reserve
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenseman Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury. Rielly was hurt in a collision with with New York forward Kyle Palmieri early in the third period of Toronto’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders at home. Rielly has...
Why Bulls believe in high ceiling despite early struggles
The Chicago Bulls, who sit 7-10 through 17 games, may not match last season’s 46-win total in 2022-23. They may not reach the top six in a jam-packed Eastern Conference either. But following Monday’s 121-107 victory over the league-best Boston Celtics, the belief that this Bulls group can emerge...
FOX Sports
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Blues after Skinner's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -174, Sabres +150; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the St. Louis Blues after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 7-2 win...
FOX Sports
Flyers bring 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing eight in a row. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers...
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Every NFL team’s record in Thanksgiving games
The Lions and Cowboys have become as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkeys and Pilgrims. The two NFL franchises have been holiday mainstays for decades. Along with a Detroit appetizer and Dallas main course, the NFL also since added an annual primetime matchup for dessert on its Thanksgiving menu.
Bills’ Tre’ White to play against Lions
Last season, over the course of 11 games, White was impressive on the field.
Bulls respond to adversity with wins over NBA's elite
MILWAUKEE — Try to figure this Chicago Bulls team out. Last Friday night, they dropped their fourth straight game to a sub-.500 Orlando Magic team in heartbreaking fashion and with their two-time All-Star and newly minted max-salaried player in Zach LaVine benched. This week, they post back-to-back victories over...
