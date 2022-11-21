ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Local election candidates start campaigns

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2022 United States midterm elections may be in the past, but local 2023 elections are approaching, and several candidates are getting their campaigns started.

Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election

Monday marked the start of the petition filing periods of several cities. Candidates are required to gain community signatures to formally file as candidates for office; petition circulation started earlier this year.

On the first day of the petition filing period, the city clerks of Champaign and Danville reported a number of candidates that have already filed their petitions for offices that include mayor, city council member and city treasurer:

  • Champaign
    • Mayor: Deborah Feinen (incumbent)
    • At-large city council member: William Kyles (incumbent), Matthew Gladney (incumbent) and Kathy Shannon
  • Danville
    • Mayor: Rickey Williams (incumbent) and Jackie Vinson
    • Treasurer: Careth Klewicki (incumbent) and Chris Heeren
    • Alderpersons
      • Ward 1: Alesia Ford (incumbent) and Edward Butler
      • Ward 2: Rick Strebing (incumbent)
      • Ward 4: Mike O’Kane (incumbent)
      • Ward 6: John Cooper
      • Ward 7: Bob Iverson (incumbent)

A consolidated primary will be held in Champaign on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and the general election will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Danville will hold elections on the same dates; however, the primary may not be necessary depending on how many candidates file a petition.

New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”

Both the cities of Urbana and Mattoon will not hold mayoral elections again until 2025.

