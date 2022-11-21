The Boston Celtics may have struggled out of the gate defensively this season, but they certainly have turned things around. Although the Celtics have been dominant to open the 2022-23 NBA season, the biggest reason for their success has been their high-powered offense. Boston boasted the best defense in the league last season so many expected that success to carry over, but the offense has taken a major jump and the defense has lagged without Robert Williams manning the center.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO