Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Lakers: Was The Demise Of Anthony Davis As An All-NBA Player Greatly Exaggerated?
When the Lakers went out to get Anthony Davis from the Pelicans, the return in investment seemed to immediately pay off despite the injury history that came with the star big man. In just his first season with the team, the Lakers clinched their 17th NBA title. Since the 2020...
Injury Report: Thunder head to Houston with Healthy Roster
Oklahoma City is back in action for the second half of back-to-back home games. The game will feature No. 3 overall draft pick Jabari Smith and the Rockets battling the Thunder. The Thunder enter at 8-11 and Houston enters with an NBA worst 4-14 record. OKC will enter the game...
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs
Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Discusses “Very Emotional” Return To Face Team That Drafted Him
The Lakers are back at it tonight as they face the San Antonio Spurs on a back-to-back. They picked up the win last night off the backs of dynamic duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis; however, Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV had himself a day in his return to San Antonio.
Jaylen Brown Praises Celtics Defense After Huge Performance vs. Kings
The Boston Celtics may have struggled out of the gate defensively this season, but they certainly have turned things around. Although the Celtics have been dominant to open the 2022-23 NBA season, the biggest reason for their success has been their high-powered offense. Boston boasted the best defense in the league last season so many expected that success to carry over, but the offense has taken a major jump and the defense has lagged without Robert Williams manning the center.
Lakers Rumors: Potential New Timeline For Rob Pelinka To Make Trade Decision
It looks like Los Angeles Lakers fans will now have to wait a bit longer for any kind of major roster shakeup. Though it had previously been reported that team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was holding off until, well, around now to potentially trade any current Los Angeles Lakers.
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings
The Boston Celtics were impressive all around the court Friday against the Sacramento Kings. Boston entered the tilt winners of 10 of its last 11 games and continued the good times Friday with a 122-104 win over the young Sacramento squad. The Kings entered the showdown averaging over 119 points but the Celtics held them to their fewest points of the 2022-23 season.
Luka Doncic Tops NBA MVP Ladder in Consecutive Weeks
Luka Doncic is producing an incredible season for the Dallas Mavericks. Given he was a common pick to be the MVP front-runner entering Game 1, the expectations were already high. However, it's safe to say that he's exceeding even the loftiest of projections. With averages of 34.0 points, 9.0 rebounds,...
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Kings Game
Boston's turning an errant pass into a highlight-reel jam, Jaylen Brown getting into his bag, and Jayson Tatum's alley-oop to Luke Kornet headline the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Kings game. Al Horford Denies Keegan Murray at the Rim. Against the NBA's highest-scoring offense, the Celtics surrendered only 22 points...
Should Caleb Martin Stay at the Three for the Miami Heat?
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been solid in the last five games. During the span, Martin has averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Before, he was averaging nine points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. His improvement in nearly every statistical category makes an argument that he should transition back to the 3.
In A Week Where The Miami Heat Handed Out Turkeys, Kyrie Irving Won’t Be Among Players Celebrating Thanksgiving
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been among the most controversial players in the NBA the past two seasons. Last year it was his stance against the COVID-19 stance vaccine. Earlier this season, it was his tweet promoting a movie that feature anti-Jewish rhetoric. Now, he will likely be in...
Miami Heat’s Max Strus Ruled Out Tonight Against The Washington Wizards
Miami Heat guard Max Strus has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards. Strus missed Wednesday's game against the Wizards because of a shoulder injury. He is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Forward Duncan Robinson is listed as doubtful after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He is averaging 6.3 points and shooting 30 percent from the 3-point line.
Hornets Hold Off T-Wolves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The newly minted 'CLT' uniforms brought some good luck to the Hornets as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-108 in front of an energetic Black Friday crowd. Minnesota's size affected the Hornets from the outset with six shots being denied at the rim in just the first...
Broncos Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Active Roster, Make 2 Other Moves
What comes next for the Denver Broncos in life without running back Melvin Gordon III? The tip of the spear will be Latavius Murray, complemented by Marlon Mack, and Devine Ozigbo. On Saturday, the Broncos opted to make Ozigbo a permanent member of the squad, signing him off the practice...
Darius Slay’s Mount Rushmore Missing One Item
PHILADELPHIA – There’s one thing missing from Darius Slay’s collection of souvenirs during his 10 years in the NFL. He has what he calls a “pick-ball” from Tom Brady and another from Drew Brees. To complete the trifecta, he wants one from Aaron Rodgers. “He’s...
Dodgers Make It Into Wild NFL Stat On Thanksgiving Game Day
When considering the long history of the Dodgers there's many time periods to consider. The Dodgers once called Brooklyn a home going through some of the most illustrious moments of there franchise, but what some people never knew was the Brooklyn Dodgers were once a football team. That's right, the...
Twitter reacts to Larissa Pacheco’s title-winning upset of Kayla Harrison at 2022 PFL Championships
The third time was the charm for Larissa Pacheco at 2022 PFL Championships as she upset Kayla Harrison to claim gold on Friday. Pacheco (19-4) outworked former two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champ Harrison (15-1) by unanimous decision to claim $1 million and the women’s lightweight belt in the pay-per-view headliner at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.
