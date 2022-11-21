Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute

QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison.

A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing in the second-degree.

“An argument over nothing more than a parking spot escalated into a life-or-death confrontation because the defendant chose to resolve the dispute with an illegal handgun,” Katz said. “He has now been held to full account for his criminal actions.”

Adams walked up to the victim on May 26, 2019, officials said. The victim was inside a parked vehicle on Bell Boulevard in Bayside. They argued and Adams pulled out a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t move his vehicle.

After the victim moved, Adams parked his Honda Civic. While the victim quickly called 911, Adams had left before officers arrived.

Police found a loaded .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver in a bag under the hood of the Civic, officials said. They also found a New York State benefit card with Adams’ name on it in the the center console.

Adams was arrested on unrelated charges on June 12, 2019.

