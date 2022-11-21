ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man sentenced to 10 years over Queens parking spot dispute

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Mx3C_0jJ6J4hc00

QUEENS (PIX11) — He pulled a gun to get a parking spot; now he’s got a spot in prison.

A Queens man, 29, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars after he threatened a driver over a parking spot, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Jaquan Adams was convicted Sept. 20 of three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing in the second-degree.

“An argument over nothing more than a parking spot escalated into a life-or-death confrontation because the defendant chose to resolve the dispute with an illegal handgun,” Katz said. “He has now been held to full account for his criminal actions.”

Adams walked up to the victim on May 26, 2019, officials said. The victim was inside a parked vehicle on Bell Boulevard in Bayside. They argued and Adams pulled out a firearm and threatened to shoot the victim if he didn’t move his vehicle.

After the victim moved, Adams parked his Honda Civic. While the victim quickly called 911, Adams had left before officers arrived.

Police found a loaded .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver in a bag under the hood of the Civic, officials said. They also found a New York State benefit card with Adams’ name on it in the the center console.

Adams was arrested on unrelated charges on June 12, 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 7

Ultra Gazoo
5d ago

How the hell did he get 10 years in jail, he didn't even fire the gun. People get less time for actually shooting someone.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man blocking traffic assaults police in Flatbush: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pair of police officers were assaulted on Friday while patrolling in Flatbush, NYPD announced Saturday. A man was blocking traffic around Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Police said the man refused several requests to leave the street. When police tried to arrest the man for not following […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two kids dead, mother in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police sources initially said the father was in custody, but police later clarified he was not in custody. MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys are dead and their mother has been taken into custody in the Bronx, police confirmed to PIX11 News on Saturday. The boys, ages 11 months old […]
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Why Was a Friend of the Police Arrested?

Hector Santiago-Stop and Shake Founder-Did Nothing Wrong During Council Debate but Got Arrested by a New Rochelle Cop at Yonkers City Hall? Spent the night in jail?. Let me start by saying that Hector Santigao is a friend of mine and a great role model for the people of Yonkers. He has taken hundred mile walks to highlight the issue of mental illness, and most know Hector from his very successul Stop and Shake initiative, where he encourages Yonkers residents to meet, greet and interact with the Yonkers Police Department.
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations

Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two people robbed on the No. 3 train: police

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While riding on the No. 3 train heading north, two women were robbed Wednesday morning, police announced Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train around 3 a.m., when two unknown people pulled out a knife and demanded the victims give them their property, according to police. The […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Two Woman Sought by Police in Middle of Night NYC Subway Track Shove

A woman was sent to the hospital overnight after being pushed onto the subway tracks at a Brooklyn station, and police want to find the two women who may be responsible. The 38-year-old woman was walking down the stairs of the Rockaway Avenue station around 3:30 a.m. Saturday with the two women being sought by investigators, according to the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has been arrested on Friday for the death of Shakim Devega, 28, who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges, according to NYPD. Police said an investigation revealed trauma to Devega’s neck and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

16-year-old stabbed in the stomach inside Staten Island Mall: NYPD

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach by another teen after an argument inside the Staten Island Mall on Friday, police said.  The teen was transported to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition. According to police, they’ve apprehended the suspect and recovered a knife. It wasn’t immediately clear if […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Woman pushed onto subway tracks during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A woman was pushed onto the train tracks after a fight at the Rockaway Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to the NYPD. The 38-year-old woman was standing on the C train platform around 3:20 a.m. when she got into a fight with two other women, police explained. In […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man charged with murder in death at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center

NEW YORK - A man has been charged with murder in connection to a death last month at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center, according to the New York City Police Department. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with murder following an investigation. Police responded to a 911 call back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

QUEENS (PIX11) — A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. The NYPD released video and a picture of the man they say robbed or attempted to rob six locations since Oct. 27, 2022. PIX11 News obtained additional security video of the suspect in action […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

New Hyde Park Man Admits To Opening Capitol Door, Directing Rioters Inside On Jan. 6

A New York man pleaded guilty to pulling open a door to the US Capitol Building to let rioters inside during the attack on the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Long Island resident Eric Gerwatowski, age 32, of New Hyde Park in Nassau County, admitted to opening the door after US Capitol Police had closed it to prevent more rioters from entering the building, according to an announcement by US Attorney Matthew M. Graves from Tuesday, Nov. 22.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Shore News Network

Man hit in head with beer bottle multiple times inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for a white adult male who assaulted another man with a beer bottle Thursday morning inside the Fulton Street and Norwood Avenue subway station. According to police, the man engaged in a dispute with the victim that led to a physical altercation. At one point, the suspect took a beer bottle and smashed it against the 47-year-old man’s head multiple times. Police have not made any arrests. The post Man hit in head with beer bottle multiple times inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy