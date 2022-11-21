ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

19-year-old identified as victim in Saturday shooting

By Lucas Wright, Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HQcz_0jJ6Ipln00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo complex.

Pablo Ical-Caz has been identified as the victim found at Southern Hills Condos on Wallace Road early Saturday morning.

Police said the man was shot while he was still inside the car, which accelerated and crashed into another vehicle.

19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, fire in South Nashville parking lot

The Kia’s front tires reportedly kept spinning against the concrete until the passenger side rim was exposed, which led to sparks being emitted and the Kia catching on fire.

According to authorities, after the fire was reported at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, members of the Nashville Fire Department removed the victim from the car and extinguished the flames.

Officials said Ical-Caz was pronounced dead at the scene and was later determined to have been shot.

Metro police say they have notified Ical-Caz’s family in Guatemala of his death.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The homicide unit is currently pursuing active leads in this case.

If you have any information about this homicide, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman killed while walking across Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian northeast of the city on Friday evening. According to MNPD, a Lexus sedan was traveling north on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace around 6:15 p.m. when, the driver said, he briefly looked away from the road and when he looked back, a woman was standing in the middle of his lane. The driver said the collision was unavoidable.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One found dead on church property in East Nashville shooting

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead after a shooting outside church in East Nashville. Someone called Metro Nashville police and alerted them to a shooting outside the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 208 Gatewood Avenue, at around 4:20 p.m. Friday. Police report finding a man dead at the scene when they arrived.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Dickerson Pike Thanksgiving morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting this morning on the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike. The call came in just before 4:30 Thanksgiving morning. Metro communications says that one person has been taken from the scene for treatment for unknown injuries. This is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man allegedly commits 3 armed robberies

Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy

Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy. Suspect fired shots from roof after shooting deputy. Missing Vanderbilt student found dead in New Hampshire. A missing Vanderbilt University student who went on a hike by herself in New Hampshire has been found dead. Tennessee getting hit by early severe flu...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy