Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville
UPDATE: Around 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. When Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers arrived at the scene the suspect allegedly confronted them […]
UPDATE: Man allegedly held wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville officer involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An officer involved shooting took place south of Jacksonville, after a man allegedly held his wife and daughter hostage. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that an officer involved shooting took place in the 36,000 block of Highway 69. They...
Sheriff: Suspect hospitalized after officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a suspect has been transported to a local hospital after an alleged officer involved shooting occurred on the 36,000 block of Highway 69. Officials said that all officers are safe and to use caution while travelling through the area. This story will be updated […]
Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a possible shootout on Friday, Nov. 25. The incident occurred near Montgomery and Peach Street. Officials say two homes were struck by gunfire. It’s unknown if anyone was hit. Police spent nearly three hours processing the scene. The investigation into...
East Texas woman arrested for federal firearm, narcotics possession charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested for federal firearm and narcotics possession charges on Monday. Latisha Roland was detained in Bullard after the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a residential search warrant on County Road 3816, said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest came after Roland was indicted by […]
Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
Handgun found in vehicle at Hughes Springs ISD
A handgun was found in a locked vehicle on the campus of Hughes Springs ISD on Nov. 17, according to ...
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued
Texas’s SMITH County (KWTX) – Zaccariah Sutton, 5, who was kidnapped in Overton on Monday, November 21, was discovered safe, and the Amber Alert that had been issued in his honour has been cancelled. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, the Amber Alert for a child reported missing from...
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators have made two arrests in connection with the theft of more than $1 million from those who served in the nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September 2022 and learned that ZarRajah Za’keyla Watkins...
Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
Woman charged with kidnapping of 5-year-old from Overton, boy returned to family
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 5-year-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Monday after being abducted from Overton has been returned home and his alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Pamela Medlock, 59, was arrested on Monday after being stopped by […]
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
Have You Seen This MIssing Shreveport Teen?
It's the time of the year when families gather together to celebrate being thankful for the blessings we've been given, and to share precious time with family and loved ones. But some families in our area are spending this holiday wondering where their loved ones are. Detectives with the Shreveport...
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was backed up on I-20 westbound Thursday morning, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers worked to clear the scene and are expected to be on […]
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said four people were injured including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition following a crash Monday. According to Kilgore police, at 5:49 p.m., Kilgore Emergency Services responded to the report of a crash with injuries which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 18 – Nov. 21
Deputies charged Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona, with theft property between $30,000 and $150,000. Boaz was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $85,979 bond. Deputies charged Donniki Roshelle Bircher, 46, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between...
