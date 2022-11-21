ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, TX

KSLA

Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a possible shootout on Friday, Nov. 25. The incident occurred near Montgomery and Peach Street. Officials say two homes were struck by gunfire. It’s unknown if anyone was hit. Police spent nearly three hours processing the scene. The investigation into...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued

Texas’s SMITH County (KWTX) – Zaccariah Sutton, 5, who was kidnapped in Overton on Monday, November 21, was discovered safe, and the Amber Alert that had been issued in his honour has been cancelled. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, the Amber Alert for a child reported missing from...
OVERTON, TX
KSLA

2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigators have made two arrests in connection with the theft of more than $1 million from those who served in the nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens. Investigators began their probe in September 2022 and learned that ZarRajah Za’keyla Watkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Have You Seen This MIssing Shreveport Teen?

It's the time of the year when families gather together to celebrate being thankful for the blessings we've been given, and to share precious time with family and loved ones. But some families in our area are spending this holiday wondering where their loved ones are. Detectives with the Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said four people were injured including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition following a crash Monday. According to Kilgore police, at 5:49 p.m., Kilgore Emergency Services responded to the report of a crash with injuries which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Nov. 18 – Nov. 21

Deputies charged Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona, with theft property between $30,000 and $150,000. Boaz was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $85,979 bond. Deputies charged Donniki Roshelle Bircher, 46, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

