Boston, MA

TheDailyBeast

Trainer for Steph Curry and LeBron Charged With Drugging and Raping a Woman

A basketball trainer who’s worked with NBA stars including Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James is facing criminal charges after cops arrested him for allegedly drugging and raping a woman he met on a dating app in Massachusetts.On Tuesday, Robert McClanaghan pleaded not guilty to rape and drugging for intercourse at a hearing in Boston. He was released on $30,000 bail and ordered to have no contact with the victim, surrender his passport, and wear a GPS tracking device.After the proceeding, prosecutors released more details on the disturbing allegations: McClanaghan was captured on surveillance footage sprinkling something into the...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Theory Floated On Brittney Griner's Harsh Prison Sentence

A theory has been floated on why Brittney Griner received such a harsh prison sentence in Russia. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges in Russia. She was caught at the airport with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has been in Russian custody ever since.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Terrifying Details Emerge From Brittney Griner's New Prison

Brittney Griner was officially transferred from her pre-trial detention center to a full-time Russian penal colony earlier this month. Details surrounding Griner's new home have been unclear, though some terrifying news is emerging. According to a report from MSNBC, here's what life is like for Griner in her new prison:
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert

DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis turns in historic performance

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis made NBA history Tuesday night, filling the box score like few before him. Davis finished the night with 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Since blocks and steals became an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
marinelink.com

Superyacht Delivered for NBA Star Tony Parker

Infinity Nine, the second of the Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts from AvA Yachts was delivered to its owner NBA basketball star Tony Parker in early November. Atilla Küçükdiker, chairman and founder of AvA Yachts, said, “It is a proud and happy day that we as AvA Yachts team have delivered Infinity Nine! We describe our Kando series yachts as contemporary explorers and Infinity Nine really is a superb demonstration of both contemporary style, inside and out, and superb exploration potential with class-beating efficiency, huge storage and interior volume, duplicated systems for all key equipment and machinery, and an immensely strong and rugged hull with steel thickness no other builders come close to. We are sad to say farewell but Bon Voyage Infinity Nine. May Fair winds and following seas be with you.”
Deadspin

Patrick Beverley is an insufferable jackass

Has there ever been a more irrelevant player to make more headlines than Patrick Beverley? The 11-year guard was up to the only tricks he knows again Tuesday night, getting ejected for having his teammate’s back by violently pushing Deandre Ayton from behind. This is like the 15 millionth...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83

Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

