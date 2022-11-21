Read full article on original website
Portage Holiday Market returns to Zhang Senior Center Saturday, December 3
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Holiday Market is set to take place on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Portage Zhang Senior Center located at 203 East Centre Avenue. Organizers say the event will feature many local vendors selling gifts, art, stocking...
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
Dabney & Co. celebrates grand opening of new cocktail lounge in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo’s newest -- and only Black-owned cocktail lounge serving downtown -- opened Tuesday after more than two years of anticipation. With a vision of creating what will become a hub of diversity for the community, 32-year-old proprietor Daniel J. May and his wife Kristie May officially welcomed their first guests into Dabney & Co. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after hosting a half-dozen soft opening events over the past couple weeks to get their feet wet.
Kalamazoo public safety officers hand out free Thanksgiving meals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo partnered with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety to pass out free Thanksgiving meals to families in need Tuesday. The community stepped up to help fund the fifth annual partnership with donations from the YMCA, Loaves and Fishes, Midtown Fresh Market, and more.
BC Christmas Parade organizers hoping to reschedule event after Saturday’s postponement
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Mother Nature turned into a real Grinch over the weekend as the winter storm which socked some areas with almost two feet of snow forced organizers to postpone the Battle Creek Christmas Parade. The announcement was made on Friday as the City of Battle...
AUDIO: City of Kalamazoo leaf pickup delayed due to early winter weather
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The early arrival of winter has brought the City of Kalamazoo’s leaf pickup program to a screeching halt. Public Services Director Jim Baker says the crews had to be reassigned to plowing snow, which involves a lot more than an e-mail. He says...
Kalamazoo restaurant, area nonprofits step up to offer free Thanksgiving meals
KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Battle Creek city offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city’s administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. For Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Battle Creek Transit bus, Tele-Transit, and BCGo services are canceled. Republic Services, the city’s garbage and recycling hauler, is closed, with a one-day pickup delay for neighbors with Thursday and Friday pickup.
Consumers Energy to provide free $10 Downtown Dollars gift certificates in Kalamazoo on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Small Business Saturday is an annual American holiday that celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area. And Consumers Energy is looking to help Kalamazoo residents take advantage by giving away free $10 Downtown Dollars Gift Certificates. Shoppers...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222
Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
City of Allegan Announces Road Closures, Tree Removal As Part of Downtown Overhaul
On Monday, November 21 the City of Allegan announced it has taken the first steps in a major overhaul of its downtown shopping area. In a post on Facebook, the City of Allegan shared the update saying,. The Downtown Allegan Infrastructure and Streetscape Project has begun with the removal of...
Benton Harbor Community Rallies Around Sinbad Following Heath Update
It was 2020 when comedian and Benton Harbor native Sinbad suffered a debilitating stroke. Now two years later the family has given an update on his condition and with it came an outpouring of love and support from his hometown. The family shared via a personal site and donation page:
WATCH: Students Help Free Kalamazoo Bus That Was Stuck In The Snow
A group of Kalamazoo Public Schools students was returning from a camping trip at Sherman Lake when their bus got stuck in the snow while trying to turn a corner. Their next moves were caught on tape and provided a laugh for the entire city. @cheyeweston #stitch with @reclaimpurpose ♬...
LAKE EFFECT SNOW: Over 30" Reported in East Grand Rapids
Lake effect snow showers fell over West Michigan between November 16th through November 20th, leading to a record event for the month of November!
K.C.C. offering another Basic EMT program for area residents starting in January
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WTVB) – Kellogg Community College has announced they are seeking applicants for a Basic Emergency Medical Technician Certificate Program starting in January. It is being offered at no cost for Albion, Battle Creek and Coldwater area residents who meet income guidelines. Individuals interested in applying for...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
What’s The Deal With This Micro Stop Sign Off 54th Street in Grand Rapids?
There are a handful of places we go to frequently to the point we barely think about the route to get there. You know the turns, the traffic patterns, and even the stop signs. Speaking of stop signs, if one of them were to change, would you notice?. You probably...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
Several records broken after snow pummels Grand Rapids
Impressive records have been set by last week's bout of lake-effect snow in West Michigan.
