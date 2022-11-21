ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
Dabney & Co. celebrates grand opening of new cocktail lounge in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo’s newest -- and only Black-owned cocktail lounge serving downtown -- opened Tuesday after more than two years of anticipation. With a vision of creating what will become a hub of diversity for the community, 32-year-old proprietor Daniel J. May and his wife Kristie May officially welcomed their first guests into Dabney & Co. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after hosting a half-dozen soft opening events over the past couple weeks to get their feet wet.
Kalamazoo public safety officers hand out free Thanksgiving meals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo partnered with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety to pass out free Thanksgiving meals to families in need Tuesday. The community stepped up to help fund the fifth annual partnership with donations from the YMCA, Loaves and Fishes, Midtown Fresh Market, and more.
Kalamazoo restaurant, area nonprofits step up to offer free Thanksgiving meals

KALAMAZOO, MI — Those in need of a holiday meal or the sense of community that comes with the holidays will have a few options in the Kalamazoo area to take advantage of. God’s Kitchen of Michigan will offer a free holiday meal in Kalamazoo the night before Thanksgiving, while St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, St. Joseph’s Church and Nena’s Cooper Cafe will provide plenty of turkey, stuffing, side dishes and dessert on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Battle Creek city offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city’s administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. For Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Battle Creek Transit bus, Tele-Transit, and BCGo services are canceled. Republic Services, the city’s garbage and recycling hauler, is closed, with a one-day pickup delay for neighbors with Thursday and Friday pickup.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222

Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog. A few icy patches will once again be possible on side streets, driveways and sidewalks, especially in areas that see fog. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 112222. Mostly clear tonight with areas of fog developing and freezing fog....
