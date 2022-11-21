ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Why I Love Statesville: Sense of community is ever-present

Could it be the scent of freshly cut grass accompanied by the hum of cicadas in the warm night air, and the countless flittering fireflies dancing above open rolling fields in the dead of summer?. Or could it possibly be the crispness that conquers the air paired with the rich...
Greater Metro 4A reveals all-conference honorees

The R&L will release All-Conference for the Western Foothills Athletic Conference once all fall teams have been released. East Lincoln is still alive in the football playoffs. The Greater Metro Conference released its all-conference teams for the fall sports season, and athletes and coaches from Iredell County garnered some of the top honors.
Statesville Police Department's 2022 Fill the Trailer Toy Drive underway

Plenty of planning and execution goes into Statesville Police Department’s 2022 Fill the Trailer Toy Drive, but Capt. John Galliher said the knowledge that they’ve made Christmas better for local children makes it all worth it. “There’s nothing like it,” Galliher said. The work began earlier...
Statesville City Council thanks Brown-Evans for her work in the community

The city will soon be looking for a new city resource coordinator, but whoever replaces Turkessia Brown-Evans will have big shoes to fill according to several council members. The city’s community resource coordinator spoke as she is departing her position in December, but thanked the city for her time working there.
Statesville Woman's Club donates to Bella's Backpacks, sets Christmas luncheon plans

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina Statesville Woman’s Club October project focus was for Bella’s Backpacks. The backpacks consist of comfort items for children who go through the Dove House. Club members, guests and people from the community donated such items as small blankets, journals, coloring books, colored pencils, individual tissue pickets and hairbrushes. Then club members, potential members and guests gathered at the clubhouse to help assemble the backpacks.
