Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO