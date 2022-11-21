ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bustle

Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot

There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
Bustle

You Can Save Up To 40% Off On TikTok’s Favorite Products This Black Friday

Perhaps you’re unsure what to purchase this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You’ve already updated all of your electronics recently and have put the must-have fashion finds of the season on your wishlist, but you still want to buy something during the biggest sale day of the year. Here’s a suggestion: Check your TikTok FYP for some inspiration.
Bustle

M.A.C. Cosmetics' Black Friday 2022 Sale Includes Major Lipstick Deals

When it comes to stocking up on makeup essentials, you can turn to M.A.C. Cosmetics. This holiday season, the fan-favorite beauty brand is offering all sorts of deals on lipstick and more from Black Friday 2022 until the end of December. Here are the discounts you can score.
Bustle

Google Wants You To Shop Black-Owned The Friday After Thanksgiving

If Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping already has your head spinning, I’m right there with you. Have I bookmarked my favorite brands and set alarms for sales? You bet. Do I have a mental spreadsheet of gifts for family, friends, my cat, and myself going? Absolutely. And trying to shop ethically makes the hectic shopping season even tougher. Thankfully, Google has simplified the process so you can easily support Black-owned businesses. No thanks needed.
Bustle

The Dyson Airwrap Is Going On Major Sale This Black Friday

Of the many Black Friday and holiday sales out there, there’s one that hair enthusiasts get especially excited about: the Dyson sale. The luxe, high-tech brand just announced a major 20% discount on its cult-favorite products, which includes the TikTok-approved Dyson Airwrap. Here’s how the discount works. From November...
The Independent

Best beauty deals for Black Friday from lookfantastic, Sephora, Superdrug, Boots and more

This year feels like it’s going at breakneck speed, so we hate to remind you that we’re now in the final stretch of 2022. But one benefit of us flying through the months is that Black Friday has come back around, with countless brands offering huge discounts, and there are some serious savings to be had.The official date of the bargain bonanza is tomorrow (25 November), with Cyber Monday following shortly afterwards on 28 November. But, each year, retailers start to roll out their deals earlier and earlier, with discounts to be had on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and...
livingetc.com

Should I 'float' my living room furniture? The how and why of moving your sofa away from the walls

The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.

