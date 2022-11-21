ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94

Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves back in the winners' circle tonight, having vanquished the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 behind big games from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The victory, L.A.'s first on the road all year, moves the club to a still-bad 6-11 record, which puts them 1.5 games ahead of the now 6-14 Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs

Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings

The Boston Celtics were impressive all around the court Friday against the Sacramento Kings. Boston entered the tilt winners of 10 of its last 11 games and continued the good times Friday with a 122-104 win over the young Sacramento squad. The Kings entered the showdown averaging over 119 points but the Celtics held them to their fewest points of the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hornets Hold Off T-Wolves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The newly minted 'CLT' uniforms brought some good luck to the Hornets as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-108 in front of an energetic Black Friday crowd. Minnesota's size affected the Hornets from the outset with six shots being denied at the rim in just the first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Kings Game

Boston's turning an errant pass into a highlight-reel jam, Jaylen Brown getting into his bag, and Jayson Tatum's alley-oop to Luke Kornet headline the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Kings game. Al Horford Denies Keegan Murray at the Rim. Against the NBA's highest-scoring offense, the Celtics surrendered only 22 points...
BOSTON, MA
Injury Report: Thunder head to Houston with Healthy Roster

Oklahoma City is back in action for the second half of back-to-back home games. The game will feature No. 3 overall draft pick Jabari Smith and the Rockets battling the Thunder. The Thunder enter at 8-11 and Houston enters with an NBA worst 4-14 record. OKC will enter the game...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Be In On Carlos Rodon Sweepstakes

As Dodgers fans keep their eyes on a possible Justin Verlander or Jacob deGrom unity with the team, there is speculation that the team may have another option to keep an eye on. A name Dodgers fans are familiar with as the team looks to their NL West rivals and can call on Carlos Rodon to help fill a position of need.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Make It Into Wild NFL Stat On Thanksgiving Game Day

When considering the long history of the Dodgers there's many time periods to consider. The Dodgers once called Brooklyn a home going through some of the most illustrious moments of there franchise, but what some people never knew was the Brooklyn Dodgers were once a football team. That's right, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Twitter reacts to Larissa Pacheco’s title-winning upset of Kayla Harrison at 2022 PFL Championships

The third time was the charm for Larissa Pacheco at 2022 PFL Championships as she upset Kayla Harrison to claim gold on Friday. Pacheco (19-4) outworked former two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champ Harrison (15-1) by unanimous decision to claim $1 million and the women’s lightweight belt in the pay-per-view headliner at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

