Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Was The Demise Of Anthony Davis As An All-NBA Player Greatly Exaggerated?
When the Lakers went out to get Anthony Davis from the Pelicans, the return in investment seemed to immediately pay off despite the injury history that came with the star big man. In just his first season with the team, the Lakers clinched their 17th NBA title. Since the 2020...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves back in the winners' circle tonight, having vanquished the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 behind big games from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The victory, L.A.'s first on the road all year, moves the club to a still-bad 6-11 record, which puts them 1.5 games ahead of the now 6-14 Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs
Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings
The Boston Celtics were impressive all around the court Friday against the Sacramento Kings. Boston entered the tilt winners of 10 of its last 11 games and continued the good times Friday with a 122-104 win over the young Sacramento squad. The Kings entered the showdown averaging over 119 points but the Celtics held them to their fewest points of the 2022-23 season.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: Potential New Timeline For Rob Pelinka To Make Trade Decision
It looks like Los Angeles Lakers fans will now have to wait a bit longer for any kind of major roster shakeup. Though it had previously been reported that team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was holding off until, well, around now to potentially trade any current Los Angeles Lakers.
Wichita Eagle
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
Wichita Eagle
Bam Adebayo Passes Dwyane Wade For Fifth Place On Miami Heat Career Double-Doubles List
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is nowhere close to being the best player in franchise history. But at least he can say he is ahead of Heat legend Dwyane Wade in something. After Friday's 38-point, 12-rebound performance against the Washington Wizards, Adebayo surpassed Wade for fifth place on the Heat's double-doubles list.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Hold Off T-Wolves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The newly minted 'CLT' uniforms brought some good luck to the Hornets as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-108 in front of an energetic Black Friday crowd. Minnesota's size affected the Hornets from the outset with six shots being denied at the rim in just the first...
Wichita Eagle
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Kings Game
Boston's turning an errant pass into a highlight-reel jam, Jaylen Brown getting into his bag, and Jayson Tatum's alley-oop to Luke Kornet headline the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Kings game. Al Horford Denies Keegan Murray at the Rim. Against the NBA's highest-scoring offense, the Celtics surrendered only 22 points...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Off-Season: FanGraphs Projections Has LA on Top of the NL West
The 2022 Dodger regular season was fun to watch, and now as they prepare for the 2023 season, there are a lot of questions at hand. Will Trea Turner return to LA? Who will be LA's new center fielder? Will the Dodgers look in-house to complete their rotation?. So many...
Wichita Eagle
In A Week Where The Miami Heat Handed Out Turkeys, Kyrie Irving Won’t Be Among Players Celebrating Thanksgiving
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been among the most controversial players in the NBA the past two seasons. Last year it was his stance against the COVID-19 stance vaccine. Earlier this season, it was his tweet promoting a movie that feature anti-Jewish rhetoric. Now, he will likely be in...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Thunder head to Houston with Healthy Roster
Oklahoma City is back in action for the second half of back-to-back home games. The game will feature No. 3 overall draft pick Jabari Smith and the Rockets battling the Thunder. The Thunder enter at 8-11 and Houston enters with an NBA worst 4-14 record. OKC will enter the game...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Be In On Carlos Rodon Sweepstakes
As Dodgers fans keep their eyes on a possible Justin Verlander or Jacob deGrom unity with the team, there is speculation that the team may have another option to keep an eye on. A name Dodgers fans are familiar with as the team looks to their NL West rivals and can call on Carlos Rodon to help fill a position of need.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Make It Into Wild NFL Stat On Thanksgiving Game Day
When considering the long history of the Dodgers there's many time periods to consider. The Dodgers once called Brooklyn a home going through some of the most illustrious moments of there franchise, but what some people never knew was the Brooklyn Dodgers were once a football team. That's right, the...
Wichita Eagle
Twitter reacts to Larissa Pacheco’s title-winning upset of Kayla Harrison at 2022 PFL Championships
The third time was the charm for Larissa Pacheco at 2022 PFL Championships as she upset Kayla Harrison to claim gold on Friday. Pacheco (19-4) outworked former two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champ Harrison (15-1) by unanimous decision to claim $1 million and the women’s lightweight belt in the pay-per-view headliner at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Regis Prograis stops Jose Zepeda to win vacant WBC crown
Regis Prograis stopped Jose Zepeda in brutal fashion in Round 11 on Saturday in Carson, Calif., to capture the vacant WBC junior welterweight title.
