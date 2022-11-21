ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill

By Emily Dietrich, Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAbUS_0jJ6I4oF00

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. ( WSAV ) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon.

The 22-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of her 20-month-old son, who hasn’t been seen since early October.

During a press conference Monday evening, Police Chief Jeff Hadley confirmed human remains were found at the landfill authorities have been searching since last month. Though test results are pending, Hadley said the remains are believed to be that of Quinton.

Timeline: What has happened since 20-month-old Quinton Simon went missing?

Police say Simon was taken into custody on Monday and has been transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will be held as she awaits a bond hearing.

In a Facebook post, police said they do not anticipate making any further arrests in the case.

On October 5, Simon reported her son missing from their Savannah, Georgia home, prompting a massive search effort.

Initially, Simon told authorities the boy’s father had taken their son. A few hours later, police confirmed the father was not involved, Nexstar’s WSAV reports .

Continuing coverage of the search for Quinton Simon

On October 12, one week after Quinton was reported missing, Chatham County Police told WSAV the boy was believed to be dead. Simon was named a prime suspect at the time. The next day, Hadley told WSAV they had obtained evidence that Quinton was dead.

Authorities began searching the Waste Management landfill in Chatham County shortly after. Hadley said they believe Quinton’s body was thrown in a dumpster and transported to the landfill.

Remains were found at the landfill on Friday, and testing confirmed they were human.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Her last free meal:’ Quinton Simon’s mom turned in to FBI by grandma on murder charges, friend says

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A judge denied bond on Wednesday for the Georgia mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son. Leilani Simon reported that her son Quinton disappeared from their home on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, the Chatham County Police Department announced that Quinton was believed to be dead and his mother was the prime suspect.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia authorities arrest mother of still-missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death, authorities said Monday. The Chatham County Police Department in a post on Twitter said officers had arrested Leilani Simon, 22, on charges of malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements involving her son — 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Police Chief Jeff Hadley, at a news conference later Monday, said Simon has been the sole suspect since the child was first reported missing. “This is a heartbreaking development,” Hadley said. “From the beginning, we were hopeful we would find him alive and unharmed. But evidence has always pointed to the mother and we believe his remains were found in the landfill.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WDTN

WDTN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy