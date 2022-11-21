Matt Eberflus remains vague on Justin Fields' health after shoulder injury, but Bears will soon have a decision to make

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- It appears the Bears will soon have a decision to make on second-year quarterback Justin Fields' health.

Fields is considered day-to-day with a left shoulder injury, coach Matt Eberflus said Monday, and the team is still determining the best course of action for his recovery. Eberflus didn’t rule out Fields playing against the Jets on Sunday – or the possibility that he could be shut down for the remainder of the season.

“We’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said Monday afternoon at Halas Hall.

Fields suffered the injury on the first play of the Bears’ final drive of a 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, when he took a hit on a designed run. That reaggravated an injury to his left shoulder, which he had been managing for much of this season.

Fields' injury was a left shoulder dislocation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Monday evening. The Bears didn't reveal reveal such specifics earlier in the day.

As of Monday, it remained unclear what the Bears’ path forward is for Fields, and Eberflus played coy for the purpose of gamesmanship rather than revealing any details.

Eberflus acknowledged the perceived benefit of being vague about Fields as the Bears (3-8) prepare to play the Jets (6-4) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“Just not knowing,” Eberflus said, referring to the Jets. “We'll see where it goes. We'll see where it goes. Again, it is day-to-day. So, we'll see where it is. That's all I can really (reveal) right now.”

Fields has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games while adding 122 carries for 834 yards and seven scores on the ground. Fields' big workload has led to heavy legs, he recently acknowledged, in addition to his left shoulder injury. Fields also experienced cramping in his hamstring Sunday.

As the Bears chart a course ahead for Fields, Eberflus acknowledged the importance of preserving his health – and how Fields must also do so for himself.

“Certainly, all those things have to be looked at,” Eberflus said. “When you’re looking at injury for any player, what are the long-term effects of that and then where is it? Where exactly is it? Is it something that we can play through or is it something that we can have rest? With any player, we take equation into those two things.

“You got to be smart about what you’re doing. I’m still saying the same thing. You got to be smart. You got to stay out of harm’s way. And we’re constantly talking to him about that, because he is an aggressive guy, and he’s strong and all those things. But he is our quarterback.”

