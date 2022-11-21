ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Matt Eberflus remains vague on Justin Fields' health after shoulder injury, but Bears will soon have a decision to make

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrMEM_0jJ6I22n00

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- It appears the Bears will soon have a decision to make on second-year quarterback Justin Fields' health.

Fields is considered day-to-day with a left shoulder injury, coach Matt Eberflus said Monday, and the team is still determining the best course of action for his recovery. Eberflus didn’t rule out Fields playing against the Jets on Sunday – or the possibility that he could be shut down for the remainder of the season.

“We’ll see where it goes,” Eberflus said Monday afternoon at Halas Hall.

Fields suffered the injury on the first play of the Bears’ final drive of a 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, when he took a hit on a designed run. That reaggravated an injury to his left shoulder, which he had been managing for much of this season.

Fields' injury was a left shoulder dislocation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Monday evening. The Bears didn't reveal reveal such specifics earlier in the day.

As of Monday, it remained unclear what the Bears’ path forward is for Fields, and Eberflus played coy for the purpose of gamesmanship rather than revealing any details.

Eberflus acknowledged the perceived benefit of being vague about Fields as the Bears (3-8) prepare to play the Jets (6-4) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“Just not knowing,” Eberflus said, referring to the Jets. “We'll see where it goes. We'll see where it goes. Again, it is day-to-day. So, we'll see where it is. That's all I can really (reveal) right now.”

Fields has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games while adding 122 carries for 834 yards and seven scores on the ground. Fields' big workload has led to heavy legs, he recently acknowledged, in addition to his left shoulder injury. Fields also experienced cramping in his hamstring Sunday.

As the Bears chart a course ahead for Fields, Eberflus acknowledged the importance of preserving his health – and how Fields must also do so for himself.

“Certainly, all those things have to be looked at,” Eberflus said. “When you’re looking at injury for any player, what are the long-term effects of that and then where is it? Where exactly is it? Is it something that we can play through or is it something that we can have rest? With any player, we take equation into those two things.

“You got to be smart about what you’re doing. I’m still saying the same thing. You got to be smart. You got to stay out of harm’s way. And we’re constantly talking to him about that, because he is an aggressive guy, and he’s strong and all those things. But he is our quarterback.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Matt Eberflus gives bizarre Justin Fields update

The 23-year-old was carted off the field to undergo evaluation, and later underwent an X-Ray and received an IV, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. He mentioned after the game that he was dealing with a significant amount of pain. When speaking to the media Monday, head coach Matt...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Bears Will Decide If Injured Justin Fields Can Play Vs. Jets

How Bears make lineup decisions about ailing players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury in the late stages of the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons, the discussion moving forward wasn’t whether or not Fields could play against the Jets this Sunday. It was whether he should play.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview

In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jack Sanborn on Justin Fields: ‘He's Just a Great Talent'

Jack Sanborn on Fields: 'He's just a great talent' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Like the rest of us, Jack Sanborn is enthralled by Justin Fields' abilities. "It's amazing to see what he can do with the ball in his hands and make plays I think many people are not able to make," Sanborn said to Laurence Holmes on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered. "I was able to watch it firsthand in college going up against him and now he's doing it in the NFL too.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Injury Updates: Justin Fields and Lucas Patrick

Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus provided a pair of injury updates regarding offensive players on Wednesday. The team won't place Justin Fields on injured reserve and the second-year quarterback has been cleared to practice. Additionally, Lucas Patrick is done for the season. Justin Fields suffered a left shoulder injury...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason

We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy