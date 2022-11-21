SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man Saturday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. Witnesses of the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street, directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO