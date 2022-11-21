ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Update: Suspect Arrested In Fatal Tenderloin Shooting Saturday Morning

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man Saturday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. Witnesses of the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street, directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder In Connection With Stabbing

SAN CARLOS (BCN) San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbing another man. Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Robbery At Safeway

EL CERRITO (BCN) Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with...
EL CERRITO, CA
SFGate

Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December

Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

BYU rolls past Stanford 35-26 in regular-season finale

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaren Hall threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead BYU to a 35-26 victory over Stanford on Saturday night. The Cougars (7-5) scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take control in their regular-season finale and assure themselves of a winning record for a fifth straight season.
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

BYU 35, Stanford 26

BYU_Ropati 43 run (Oldroyd kick), 5:29. BYU_I.Rex 43 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 13:43. STAN_Leigber 1 run (kick failed), 7:41. BYU_I.Rex 1 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 1:50. STAN_FG Karty 54, :00. Fourth Quarter. BYU_Nacua 25 run (Oldroyd kick), 12:48. STAN_Daniels 1 run (Yurosek pass from McKee), 9:18. STAN_Tremayne 7...
STANFORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy