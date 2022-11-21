ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State ranked No. 4 in latest AP women’s basketball poll

By Orri Benatar
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkyKt_0jJ6HrV200

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After expanding its record to 4-0, the Ohio State women’s basketball team just keeps on moving up in the national rankings.

The Buckeyes (4-0) were ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Poll after dominant wins over Ohio and McNeese State by 30 and 56 points, respectively. In the last two weeks, OSU has jumped up ten spots in the AP poll and is now considered one of the top-four teams in the country.

AP’s rankings had drastically changed after three teams in the top four of last week’s poll lost. No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Texas, and No. 4 Iowa all lost with the Cardinal staying put at 2, the Longhorns dropping 16 spots, and the Hawkeyes going down to No. 9.

Columbus wins bid for 2027 Women’s Final Four

Ohio State continued its rampant scoring over the past week, scoring over 82 points in all four games to start the season. Four players reached double-figured on Thursday against Ohio with five hitting at least on Sunday versus McNeese State.

The good news didn’t stop there for basketball fans in Columbus as the NCAA announced the city was chosen to host the 2027 Women’s Final Four at Nationwide Arena.

The Scarlet & Gray will look to stay unbeaten as they host Wright State on Wednesday at Value City Arena at 3 p.m. The Buckeyes will conclude the Thanksgiving weekend in Columbus against North Alabama at 1 p.m.

AP Poll (Nov. 21, 2022)

1 South Carolina (29)
2 Stanford
3 UCONN
4 Ohio State
5 Iowa State
6 Indiana
7 Notre Dame
8 North Carolina
9 Iowa
10 Louisville
11 Virginia Tech
12 LSU
13 NC State
14 Maryland
15 Arizona
16 Creighton
17 Utah
18 Oregon
19 Texas
20 UCLA
21 Baylor
22 Michigan
23 Tennessee
23 Villanova
25 Kansas State
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football News

Michigan vs Ohio State Prediction Game Preview

Michigan vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Record: Michigan (11-0), Ohio State (11-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Michigan Will Win. Even for Ohio State, the injuries at the skill spots are a problem. CJ Stroud...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend

As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Buckeyes wrap Maui Invitational with fifth-place match-up vs. No. 21 Texas Tech

Ohio State will wrap up Maui Invitational play on Wednesday. The Buckeyes will play No. 21 Texas Tech (4-1) in the fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Texas Tech lost to No. 10 Creighton 76-65 in its Maui opener before crushing winless Louisville 70-38 on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss

This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Hosting Major Quarterback Recruit On Saturday

This weekend's game against Michigan will be a major recruiting opportunity for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will host a number of major prospects, including, according to reports, a four-star quarterback committed elsewhere. Pierre (S.D.) T.F. Riggs quarterback Lincoln Kienholz will reportedly be in Columbus this weekend. Kienholz has been committed...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Purdue coach blames Ohio State for new recruiting rule

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is frustrated with a new NCAA recruiting rule that he thinks was put in place to benefit certain schools, including one of his Big Ten foes. Brohm said Monday that he was eager to start recruiting as soon as the regular season is over, but a new NCAA rule institutes a one-week dead period on hitting the trail. Where teams could start recruiting as soon as their regular season ended previously, they now have to wait until the Friday after their final game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday

Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover

Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

56K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy