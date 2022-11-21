ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

QPD hands out holiday groceries

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department on Wednesday spread some holiday cheer. Officers made a few stops around town to pass out some Thanksgiving groceries. The department was able to prepare 200 bags that were passed out by officers in different low-income housing locations. The food included...
Salvation Army prepares of holiday meal despite increase in costs

QUINCY, Ill (KHQA) — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve their traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday,. Data from America’s Farm Bureau Federation has reported the increase in average price of popular thanksgiving ingredients, including a close to 28% increase in the price of turkey. According to Major...
Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On April 26, 2022, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) approved Quincy Medical Group’s (QMG) Certificate of Need applications for both the QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center after extensive review. Following the approval, Blessing Health System announced its intention to...
Festival of Lights returns to brighten holidays

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It has become a tradition for a lot of families: driving down a 1.5 mile stretch of Moorman and Wavering parks to take in the dazzling display of Christmas lights. The Festival of Lights is returning to the Gem City this year starting on Thanksgiving...
Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
4 injured in crash near Canton

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
Council approves $8.7 million for police and fire pension payments

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Quincy City Council has approved making over $8 million in pension payments for the city's police and fire departments. The council on Monday night first heard a presentation from the firm of Lauterbach and Amen about the pension programs for police and firefighters.
La Plata woman injured in Tuesday afternoon crash in Kirksville

Kirksville, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Kirksville on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Patterson Street and North Baltimore Street. According to Kirksville authorities, a 16-year-old juvenile, from Kirksville, was traveling west on...
Man arrested for domestic battery after jumping from window trying to run

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was arrested late Wednesday night after deputies responded to a domestic call. Around 11:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to 428 Timber Ridge for an unknown problem after it reported a woman had contacted a third party and requested the police. When deputies...
Breaking: QND Football finds a Conference Home...in the Central State Eight

BREAKING NEWS: QUINCY NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL TO JOIN THE CENTRAL STATE EIGHT FOR THE 2024 SEASON. Quincy Notre Dame's nomadic football existence, replete over the last decade with insanely long road trips and scheduling nightmares, is nearing an end. The Central State Eight Conference announced early Wednesday Morning by press...
