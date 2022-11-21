ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Thanksgiving Run & Walk Against Hunger, Santa visits, concerts: 6 things to do in Stockton

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago

Stockton annual Thanksgiving Run & Walk Against Hunger

The Stockton Run & Walk Against Hunger is back this year in downtown for its 18th year. The event will benefit The Emergency Food Bank. This year’s fundraiser is presented by the Aaron Judge All-Rise Foundation.

Race day registration begins at 6:30 a.m., the Kids Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. and at 8:30 a.m. the 5K Run/Walk and the 10K Run begins. Registration fees start at $45 for adults and $20 for children. To register visit: www.runagainsthunger.org/Register-Now

When: 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24

Where: Downtown Stockton

Admission: $45+ Adults, $20+ Children

Information: www.runagainsthunger.org/

Santa visits The Primitive Barn

Santa is visiting The Primitive Barn for a free meet and greet from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Take your own photos during the meet and greet. Admission and parking are free. A donation is suggested to help with the reindeer feed.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: The Primitive Barn, 19783 Highway 26, Linden

Admission: Free

Information: www.facebook.com/events/

Holidays at Lincoln Center

Snow and Santa Clause will be at the Lincoln Center starting Nov. 26. Snow will be seen every half hour every day from 5-9 p.m. and Santa Clause will visit Saturday, Nov. 26 1-4 p.m. and throughout the month of December.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 31

Where: 374 Lincoln Center, Stockton

Admission: Free

Information: https://lincolncentershops.com/event-directory/

Holiday Sip & Shop on the Mile

Sip and shop this Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Miracle Mile participating shops from 2-5 p.m. to celebrate small business Saturday. The free event has more than 15 participating stores.

There will also be pictures with Santa at the Sweet Life Boutique on 2051 Pacific Ave. A cookie decorating and hot cocoa event at Mr. Otto’s Bookstore on 2310 Pacific Ave, and a Christmas caroling and annual tree lighting at the Tuxedo Court.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where: Stockton’s Miracle Mile, Pacific Ave., between Harding Way and Alpine

Admission: Free

Information: https://www.facebook.com/StocktonMiracleMile/

‘Yuridia - Pa’ Luego Es Tarde’ tour at the Bob Hope Theatre

Mexican singer Yuridia will be visiting the Bob Hope Theatre as part of her “Yuridia - Pa’ Luego Es Tarde” tour. Yuridia is one of the best-selling Mexican artists in the current music industry. According to Billboard, her “Pa’ Luego Es Tarde” new album made No. 7 in Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Where: Bob Hope Fox Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton

Admission: $46+

Information: www.ticketmaster.com/event/

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas at the Bob Hope Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller will be in Stockton as part of their Christmas tour performing the sounds of Christmas with rock, woodwinds, violins, and drums. Chip Davis, a Grammy award winner created the show featuring Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics. The group recently celebrated their 35th year since the release of their first Christmas album.

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29

Where: Bob Hope Fox Theatre, 242 E. Main St., Stockton

Admission: $32+

Information: www.ticketmaster.com/event/

