Unit 20 looks to increase health services to students, staff

The Community Unit School District #20 Board of Education met in regular session on Nov. 16 in the library at Lawrenceville High School where the board was updated on plans from the Lawrence County Health Department that would offer increased health services to the students and staff in the district.

Unit #20 superintendent Doug Daugherty said that the LCHD has written a grant for the program which would bring in a nurse practitioner from the facility to see students and staff who are experiencing minor illnesses.

The nurse practitioners would handle issues such as ear infections and sore throats in addition to other minor illnesses. Medications could be prescribed on site providing relief for parents who are unable to take time off work to get their children medical attention.

The program would call for parental permission and parents can choose to be a part of the appointment through video chats as well. Daugherty stresses that no medical care will be given to any student without parental consent.

The program is still in the planning phase and more information, as well as a timeline for implementation, will be announced at a later date.

The board passed its tentative tax levy and audit report for the fiscal year 2022 which showed a 3.7 profile rating on a 4.0 scale. The score is the same as fiscal year 2021.

Estimated operating expenses per pupil has increased $2,005.21 over fiscal year 2021 and now sits at a cost of $13,449.47.

Parkside Elementary School principal Julie Hayes said that holiday programs will return for the 2022-23 school year and a schedule will be announced soon. Students at Parkside will receive a visit from a reindeer during the holiday season.

Parkview Jr. High School principal Travis Reider said that 22 students were attending after-school tutoring and that the program is going well. The boiler at PJHS is now fully back online and working as it should. A spelling bee will be held in the PJHS cafeteria on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

LHS principal Lance Boldt said that an open campus lunch was being awarded to students who have shown to have perfect attendance with no tardies. The open lunch will allow students to leave the school and travel to a local restaurant to purchase food. Students at the high school were part of a trial testing for the digital SAT tests on Nov. 10. Boldt said that although there were some technical issues, students performed well and adapted to the situation. The SAT is being moved to a digital format in the near future.

Superintendent Daugherty said that the district is still in desperate need of bus drivers. Currently the district is down a driver and is using their substitute driver to cover the route. This leaves the district with no substitute drivers at all. A few dates have already required drivers to run multiple routes and more of those dates are coming up soon.

In other business:

• The board unanimously accepted the bid from Architechtural and Design Group (ADG) for work on the heating and air-conditioning system at PJHS. The plan calls for a new ventilation system on the heating/air units. Each room in the school will be on individual controls once the project is complete.

• The LHS Baccalaureate service will be held on Sunday, April 30.

• LHS graduation has been set for Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium at LHS.

The next meeting of the Unit #20 Board of Education is set for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.