Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Genesis Trading Warns of Possible Bankruptcy as Post-FTX Fundraising Falters: Report
Having earlier suspended lending services, the crypto giant may be the latest victim of 'crypto contagion.'. After its lending arm suspended services last week and spent the weekend on fruitless fundraising efforts, crypto industry stalwart Genesis Trading has warned that it may be facing bankruptcy, Bloomberg has reported. Genesis launched...
decrypt.co
Lawmakers Urge Fidelity to Drop Bitcoin Retirement Plan After FTX Crash
Three senators reiterate warnings to the investment giant, citing problems like “charismatic wunderkinds.”. U.S. Senators today sent another letter to investment giant Fidelity Investments, warning it against offering Bitcoin to its customers following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Tina Smith of Minnesota and...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Will Become ‘Less Important’ for Cybercrime Payments: Kaspersky
Privacy coins like Monero and Zcash could soon be playing a much larger role in the multibillion-dollar world of cybercrime crypto transfers. Cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported that ransomware negotiations and payments may soon come to rely less on Bitcoin as a means of payment. The Russian-founded firm attributed this transition...
decrypt.co
Solana Market Cap Shrinks Below Litecoin in Protracted Descent
The one-time Ethereum killer has fallen sharply as the crypto market buckles under the wreckage of FTX. The market cap of the popular proof-of-stake blockchain, Solana, slipped below that of the OG proof-of-work blockchain, Litecoin, according to Coingecko. Once dubbed the "Ethereum Killer," Solana's SOL token began 2022 trading at...
decrypt.co
Fenbushi Founder Bo Shen Loses $42M in Stablecoins, Bitcoin, Ethereum to Hackers
Notable Chinese venture investor Bo Shen revealed he lost $42 million worth of crypto as a result of a theft from his personal wallet. Bo Shen, the founding partner of venture capital firm Fenbushi Capital, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the news of hackers stealing as much as $42 million in crypto from his personal wallet.
Peloton Officer Sells 530 Shares
According to an SEC filing, Peloton Chief Content Officer Jennifer Cotter sold 350 shares at $11.01 each. Recently, the stock fell to $9.50. Maybe she plans to buy a Peloton product, but she would have to get a big discount. Or, she may want to put the money aside. According to an article in The […]
decrypt.co
Binance Eyes $1 Billion Raise for Crypto 'Recovery Fund', Could Buy FTX Assets
Binance chief Changpeng Zhao said the fund would initially have $1 billion to buy up distressed assets, but the figure could be increased. Binance’s founder and CEO said the firm’s crypto rescue fund will initially have $1 billion to dole out as it steps into the role of industry white knight.
decrypt.co
What Is Crypto Contagion? How It’s Spreading After FTX Collapse
Since FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, a growing list of other companies had to disclose their “exposure” to FTX and its related companies FTX US and Alameda Research. When a large institution like the cryptocurrency exchange FTX implodes, it drags others down with it. That dynamic...
decrypt.co
Digital Currency Group Says No Imminent Threat Despite Owing Genesis $575M
DCG CEO Barry Silbert sought to reassure investors today following the collapse of FTX, detailing its intercompany loans with Genesis. Amid concerns over the health and future of Digital Currency Group (DCG) following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, company CEO Barry Silbert told shareholders of the crypto conglomerate that while it owes its own Genesis Trading arm $575 million, the firm aims to emerge "stronger" from the crypto winter.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Another $1.4M of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
Ark Invest has made back-to-back investments in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Fund despite the asset’s massive discount. Ark Invest, the investment firm led by Cathie Wood, has purchased another 176,945 shares worth about $1.4 million in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fund, according to an investor email seen by Decrypt.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Price Sinks to Lowest Level in 2 Years
A mixture of high-profile bankruptcy fears, regulatory pressure, and rampant short selling have crushed the price of Bitcoin. At $15,649, Bitcoin has hit its lowest price since November 2020, as per CoinGecko data. The latest price crash represents a fall of over 26% from $21,418 on November 5, before word...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Muster Thanksgiving Rally as Markets Rebound
Despite the day’s recovery for leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are still in the red over the week. Bitcoin has recovered some ground after hitting its lowest price for two years yesterday, per CoinGecko. The world’s largest cryptocurrency clawed its way back above the $16,000 mark and, on...
decrypt.co
Crypto Paradise? El Salvador Preps New Law To Pave Way for All Crypto
Following its groundbreaking Bitcoin Law, El Salvador is now seeking to court the broader cryptocurrency industry. El Salvador is doubling down on its bet on cryptocurrencies even in the midst of a bear market. The first country to declare Bitcoin as legal tender is now working on a Digital Asset Issuance Law, which would facilitate operations with any crypto asset.
decrypt.co
Solana Bear That SBF Dunked On With $3 Offer Gets the Last Laugh
Sam Bankman-Fried offered to buy up all of a trader’s Solana for $3. Now FTX is bankrupt, SBF is out of cash, and SOL is sinking fast. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) once got into a public tiff with a crypto trader over SOL. Now FTX is bankrupt. Solana...
decrypt.co
Gemini Still Working With Genesis, Digital Currency Group to Unlock Earn User Withdrawals
Gemini said today it's still working on processing redemptions for its Earn product, which is powered by troubled crypto broker Genesis. There is still no word on when users of Gemini’s Earn service will be able to withdraw their funds, but this morning the exchange tweeted it’s continuing “to work with [lending partner] Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) to find a solution.”
decrypt.co
Onchain Data Shows FTX Collapse Was ‘Inevitable’: Report
Fallen crypto exchange FTX was quite likely doomed months ago once crypto project Terra went up in flames, according to Glassnode. In its latest report, the blockchain data firm said that FTX’s digital asset reserves dropped massively following Terra’s ignominious crash in May. Terra was very popular and...
decrypt.co
Japan Kicks Off Central Bank Digital Currency Experiment
The Nikkei reported Wednesday that the Bank of Japan has started working on a CBDC with three megabanks. Japan’s central bank has started planning a central bank digital currency (CBDC) experiment with the country’s major financial players, according to a major newspaper report today. The Bank of Japan...
decrypt.co
NFTs Are Dead? Even in Bear Market, a Bored Ape Sells for Nearly $1 Million
The golden-fur Ethereum NFT sold for 800 ETH, or about $927,000, even as wider Bored Ape Yacht Club prices trend downward. A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT sold for $927,000 worth of ETH today. It was sold by Chain CEO Deepak Thapliyal, who previously purchased a CryptoPunks NFT for a...
decrypt.co
How a Tiny Startup Beat Magic Eden and Rarible to Build ApeCoin’s NFT Marketplace
Launched today, the official marketplace offers lower trading fees than most NFT platforms, plus other Bored Ape-centric perks. The ApeCoin community now has its own marketplace for Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. It was built by Snag Solutions, which won a community vote while similar proposals from Magic Eden and...
decrypt.co
Mango Market Hacker Loses Millions in Failed Aave Scheme
Avraham Eisenberg, the crypto trader behind last month’s $100 million Mango Markets price manipulation maneuver, couldn’t do the same to Aave. A notorious crypto trader, who gloated just last month about making away with over $100 million in a controversial price manipulation maneuver, appears to have lost millions on a similar exploit attempt that backfired early Tuesday.
Comments / 0