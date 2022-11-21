Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
Ole Miss podcaster states Lane Kiffin will make a "Lateral Move" if he takes the Auburn job
Steven Willis of Locked on Ole Miss shared his thoughts on the Kiffin-Auburn-Ole Miss drama triangle.
WHNT-TV
Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: RB duo similar to Cadillac Williams' playing days
Cadillac Williams has found a formula for success as interim coach at Auburn. It’s familiar, a no-brainer if you will, that the former Tigers running back, who still holds records at the school as a player, fully understands. As a top running back at Auburn from 2001 to 2004,...
Cohesion of restructured offensive staff ‘uplifting’ for Auburn amid tumultuous season
Will Friend doesn’t think of himself so much as Auburn’s co-offensive coordinator as he does a substitute teacher these days. As he stepped to the lectern inside the auditorium of Auburn’s athletics complex this week, speaking publicly for the first time since being elevated to co-OC along with Ike Hilliard, Friend joked about his newfound title: Time to roll in the projector and flip on a movie, because the teacher’s not around.
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
tdalabamamag.com
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction and Odds for Week 13 College Football
The earth has made another revolution around the sun, and now the Iron Bowl awaits both Alabama and Auburn football in Week 13, aka the final week of the 2022 college football regular season. This season has been a much different one than in years past, with the Crimson Tide...
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn
It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
Auburn football: Transfer receiver withdraws name from portal
Auburn football will be getting back a transfer portal entry whose initial departure had many wondering what could have been if things were different. Landen King, a six-foot-five, 220-pound tight-end recruit out of Humble, Texas, will be withdrawing his name from the portal after announcing his intent to transfer just ahead of Bryan Harsin’s firing on October 31.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High wins Thompson Thanksgiving tournament
The Auburn High boys basketball team won the Thanksgiving tournament at Thompson on Wednesday, defeating host Thompson 53-42. Ja Carr scored a team-high 12 points for Auburn High while Landon Grubbs neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gonia also scored another nine points. Carr and Gonia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal
Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
Lane Kiffin Breaking: Ole Miss Coach Leaving For Auburn?
Reports emerged on Monday that despite not having an official job offer, Kiffin intends to depart Oxford for The Plains.
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Denies Departure For Auburn Report: What's True?
Is Lane Kiffin leaving for Auburn? Is he staying in Oxford? The head coach sounded off on Twitter Monday night.
Jury hands Auburn professor $646,000, finds university punished him over critique of football program
A five-year-long lawsuit resolved last week when an Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor was unfairly targeted after he complained about the high concentration of athletes in the school’s public administration program. An Alabama jury awarded Michael Stern $645,837 in damages, finding after a two-week trial that Stern’s...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
WSFA
The Thanksgiving weather extremes and averages for Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that our weather during the fall can vary quite a bit from day to day and year to year. That is certainly true for November and Thanksgiving. So let’s take a look at what has happened and what usually happens on Turkey Day in Montgomery.
GEORGIA: Bridge replacement to cause lane shift on Georgia 520 and U.S. 280
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY (WRBL) — The Bagley Creek Bridges Replacement Project will lead to a traffic shift at Georgia 520 and U.S. 280, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT). Starting on Nov. 30, traffic will shift to the right in east and westbound directions. The left lanes will be left closed for final paving. […]
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
FanSided
