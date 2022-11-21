ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Extreme Iron Bowl Game Day Weather

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather. Some of the games have been played on...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: RB duo similar to Cadillac Williams' playing days

Cadillac Williams has found a formula for success as interim coach at Auburn. It’s familiar, a no-brainer if you will, that the former Tigers running back, who still holds records at the school as a player, fully understands. As a top running back at Auburn from 2001 to 2004,...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Cohesion of restructured offensive staff ‘uplifting’ for Auburn amid tumultuous season

Will Friend doesn’t think of himself so much as Auburn’s co-offensive coordinator as he does a substitute teacher these days. As he stepped to the lectern inside the auditorium of Auburn’s athletics complex this week, speaking publicly for the first time since being elevated to co-OC along with Ike Hilliard, Friend joked about his newfound title: Time to roll in the projector and flip on a movie, because the teacher’s not around.
AUBURN, AL
thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’

SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn

It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: Transfer receiver withdraws name from portal

Auburn football will be getting back a transfer portal entry whose initial departure had many wondering what could have been if things were different. Landen King, a six-foot-five, 220-pound tight-end recruit out of Humble, Texas, will be withdrawing his name from the portal after announcing his intent to transfer just ahead of Bryan Harsin’s firing on October 31.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn High wins Thompson Thanksgiving tournament

The Auburn High boys basketball team won the Thanksgiving tournament at Thompson on Wednesday, defeating host Thompson 53-42. Ja Carr scored a team-high 12 points for Auburn High while Landon Grubbs neared a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Adam Gonia also scored another nine points. Carr and Gonia...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama running back, former 5-star recruit, enters transfer portal

Former 5-star running back Trey Sanders announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sanders played 4 years at Alabama, missing the entirety of his freshman season with an injury and receiving a medical redshirt. He has dealt with a lot of injuries at Alabama but was one of the most talented players in the Class of 2019, rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player overall according to 247Sports.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

The Thanksgiving weather extremes and averages for Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that our weather during the fall can vary quite a bit from day to day and year to year. That is certainly true for November and Thanksgiving. So let’s take a look at what has happened and what usually happens on Turkey Day in Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy