Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
CBS News
Gunman in Halloween mask kills customer, injures server at Bloomington restaurant
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- On the day before Thanksgiving, Bloomington police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant. It happened at the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges didn't mince words about the tragedy. "The person that...
ccxmedia.org
Complaint: Sale of Designer Shoes Precedes Plymouth Fatal Shooting
A prearranged sale of designer shoes was actually a setup to rob a 17-year-old victim before the teen was fatally shot, according to charges filed this week. August Sirleaf, 19, of Plymouth is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson. The fatal...
Charges: Target employee stole $22k in cash from Monticello store
Prosecutors in Wright County allege a 44-year-old Saint Bonifacius woman stole thousands of dollars worth of cash while working at a Target store in Monticello. Sue Ann Kolb is charged with Wright County District Court with one count of theft. According to the criminal complaint, the store's asset protection manager...
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer Badger
K9 Officer Badger and Officer Andy HelgersonPhoto byEagan Police Department. It is with great sadness that we report that the Eagan Police Department announced on their Facebook this afternoon that their retired K9 Officer Badger died unexpectedly last night, Monday, November 21, 2022. The Eagan Police Department said that K9 Officer Badger joined their department in 2012 and was paired with Officer and handler Andy Helgerson. Officer Helgerson and Badger worked together until 2021, which was when Badger retired from the force.
fox9.com
MPD asks public help locating two abducted children
(FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is using social media to ask the public’s help in locating two children that it believes were abducted earlier today. According to police, Shaniya Nicole, 18, was on a court ordered supervised visit with her children Ayla Jackson, 3, and Messiah Bailey, 1, when she illegally left the supervised visitation with both children in her custody.
fox9.com
Woodbury Police investigating report of ‘someone shot’, crash through garage
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury Police are investigating reports of a possible assault and crash that occurred on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. According to police reports were received at 4:26 p.m. that a "car crashed through garage" and "someone got shot." Officers arrived and found a...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area
A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
Police: 7 arrested while executing "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities say seven people were arrested during the execution of a "high risk search warrant" in Minneapolis Tuesday.The Minneapolis Police Department's SWAT team executed the warrant on the 2900 block of Logan Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.MPD said six men and one woman were arrested, and the six men were booked into the Hennepin County Jail "on outstanding warrants and narcotics charges."Two of the people arrested attempted to hide in the attic during the search, police said. The SWAT team used pepper spray to force them out.The search was part of an "ongoing narcotics and weapons investigation," according to MPD.
Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina
Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
fox9.com
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim
Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
KAAL-TV
Brooklyn Park man arrested with empty vodka flask in vehicle
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Brooklyn Park man after a DWI crash at a Stewartville stoplight. According to Capt. James Schueller, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and 20th Street SW at about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
KARE
Missing children located safe; non-custodial parent in custody
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said two missing young children have been found safe, and their non-custodial mother is in police custody. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an "endangered missing persons alert" for the three-year-old and one-year-old children on Tuesday night, after they disappeared at a Minneapolis light rail transit station during a supervised visit with their mother on Tuesday afternoon.
Teenage driver shot before crashing into Woodbury garage, 2 suspects sought
WOODBURY, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy was shot before he crashed his vehicle through a residential garage in Woodbury late Monday afternoon.City officials say officers were called to the 500 block of Lake View Drive at about 4:26 p.m. on a report of a shooting and crash.The boy was found inside a vehicle with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," along with another teenage boy who was not hurt.Two suspects, who police say knew the two teens inside the vehicle, are said to have fled the area on foot after the shooting. A "disagreement" preceded the shooting.Officials describe both suspects as "Black males." One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had white text on the back, along with gray paints, black shoes and a mask with a camouflage pattern. The other suspect wore a black puffer jacket, dark athletic pants with white stripes, and white shoes.The shooting led Washington County officials to put out a "CodeRed emergency call" that advised area residents to shelter in place. Officials say there is no longer any threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
Hype over reselling sneakers alleged to have led to Plymouth teen's homicide
MINNEAPOLIS -- A line out the door and a scramble to get your hands on collector sneakers is the standard traffic inside Studiiyo23 off Hennepin Avenue in Lowry Hill."Anything that has value, people are going to want to covet," said Moh Habib, the owner of Studiiyo23, which focuses on selling luxury sneakers and other apparel. Habib succeeds because there is so much hype over sneakers right now, but it comes with setbacks owning a store like this."We actually got hit five times in the span of seven months," said Habib, who had to remodel his store and add tighter security after...
fox9.com
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Speaks About Slain Son, ‘None of Us Parents Should Bury our Kids’
Fred and Alvera Voss remember their son Syoka Siko, 17, who died after being shot at an apartment last Friday. See story here. “I would love to know who did this to my son because nobody should deserve to die like that,” said Alvera Voss. “Syoka will forever remain like my little boy.”
fox9.com
When trail goes cold, she turns up the heat: Cold Case Consultant solves crimes, comforts families
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka is a place where most stories come to an end. But for two women, it marked the beginning of a friendship born out of tragedy and mutual grief. Four years ago, Sandy Anderson was visiting her son Robbie’s grave. The...
2 suspects at large after shooting leads to crash in Woodbury
An altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting and crash in Woodbury on Monday afternoon. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received a report at 4:26 p.m. of a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot." It happened on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. Police...
Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall
EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
