Auburn in the NBA: Jabari Smith and Isaac Okoro both have big nights

Jabari Smith goes off against the defending NBA Champions.

Both Jabari Smith and Isaac Okoro played on Sunday, November 20th, and put up big numbers for their teams.

Smith and the Rockets took on the Golden State Warriors, while Okoro and the Cavaliers took on the Miami Heat.

Smith has had a slow start to his NBA career but had a big night against the defending NBA Champions.

He dropped 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field. Smith also had seven rebounds and an assist to go with his 22 points.

The struggle for Smith in his short NBA career so far has been his shooting. He has done well rebounding and playing defense.

Once the shots start to fall for Smith, he will be a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Like Smith, Okoro has had a tough start to the season. Okoro lost his starting job and has had his minutes cut.

But he came off the bench against the Heat and scored 13 points on 4-8 shooting. Okoro also had four rebounds and two assists to go with his 13 points.

The best stat of the night from Okoro was his incredible +/-, which was +26. The Cavaliers were a great basketball team with Okoro on the court.

Hopefully, big nights from these young players will foreshadow what is to come throughout the rest of the season.

