Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For November 28-December 2
Roadwork projects resume Monday around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists to be cautious as they approach and are in work zones. Work scheduled in the area counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Seventy-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. The report includes a couple of accidents. 6:58 pm, Chillicothe officers responded to the intersection of 65 Highway and Bus. 36 for a two-vehicle crash. The vehicles were removed from the roadway and one driver was identified as a 16-year-old male from Mooresville. He was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
kchi.com
Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department received 90 calls for service on Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 12:33am, A prisoner was transported to Caldwell County. 4:56am, A commercial alarm went off in the 600 block of W. Business 36. The premises were checked, and it was deemed all OK. 8:16am, Prosecutor’s...
kchi.com
Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crashes
Multi-vehicle crashes in Linn and Carroll County on Wednesday left two drivers injured. At about 5:00 pm in Carroll County, a four-vehicle crash left one driver injured. State Troopers report 54-year-old Michelle L Thompson of Norborne was westbound on Highway 10 near Mile’s Curve, when she drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with three vehicles. Thompson then ran off the right side of the road and her vehicle overturned. The other three drivers were not injured. Thompson was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
kchi.com
Three Injured – One With Serious Injuries
A Serious Injury crash Wednesday evening occurred in Carroll County. At about 6:00 pm, State Troopers responded to US 65 at County Road 340. One of the drivers, 41-year-old Dustin U Sisemore of Marshall was flown to Center Point Medical Center with serious injuries. According to the report, Sisemore was...
kchi.com
GRVCO Concert
The annual Winter Concert by Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will be December 10th at 3:00 pm. “The Bells of Christmas,” will be presented at the Trenton R-IX Performing Arts Center. The doors will open at 2:30 following the dress rehearsal and picture-taking session. The musicians and...
kchi.com
Thanksgiving Pets
The Thanksgiving holiday can be a confusing and stressful time for some pets. Leslie Patek from the Livingston County Humane Society says if you are having guests, it may be a good time to keep the pets in their kennel or pet crate. At Dinner time, Patek says keep the...
Comments / 0