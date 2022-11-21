Hitchcock County Falcons stymie Howells-Dodge Jaguars for first Class D-2 championship

By Nathan Charles

LINCOLN – It wasn’t any sort of a special game plan or out-of-the-ordinary strategy that made the Hitchcock County defense so special in Monday’s Class D-2 title game. Senior Keynan Gaston said it’s always been a simple approach: see ball, get ball.

“I’m not for sure [how to explain it],” Gaston said. “We really just try to flow to the ball as fast as possible and don’t get blocked.”

Defense was the difference between two teams that came in averaging, at or near, 50 points in Monday’s opening championship of state football. Hitchcock County won its first state title in a 22-12 final over Howells-Dodge. The Jaguars were held to their lowest total in more than two years and suffered their first loss since a 2020 quarterfinal defeat.

Star running back Lance Brester collected 172 yards and scored a touchdown. But at 5.1 yards-per-carry, that was half his normal average.

Hitchcock County scored the first points of the game on its first drive, allowed back-to-back scoring drives but then shut out Howells-Dodge over the next 30-plus minutes.

Gaston hit Trent Kisker on a 45-yard touchdown pass that went through Brester’s hands less than two minutes into the third quarter for the final go-ahead score. Up 16-12, the Hitchcock County defense then held on a fourth down at the Howells-Dodge 27 late in the fourth and turned the stop into the game-sealing touchdown.

“The defense is amazing,” Gaston said. “It’s crazy that we gave up only one touchdown a game; the defense is great.”

Hitchcock County entered with seven shutouts on the season, four of which came in the playoffs. Only South Loup managed to score double digits on a defense that gave up just over four points per game before Monday.

“Defensively, we were a little bit better than we played in the first half – I think we were a little bit in awe and got overwhelmed a little bit,” coach Randy Rath said. “Our [defensive ends] are really good, and they just dominated the second half and didn’t let them run their favorite play. We wanted to get them out of the toss play, and our kids did a good job of doing that.”

Hitchcock County forced a fumble on the first Howells-Dodge drive of the second half, made a stop on a fourth-and-4 at its own 20 then turned HD away at its own 27. Those Jaguar drives included five plays, 14 plays and 7 plays. Howells-Dodge covered 76 yards and used 11 minutes and 23 seconds of game clock combined for those three possessions and came up empty each time.

The Falcons took over for the final time at the Jaguar 27 and took 4:46 off the clock over the course of 11 plays. Scott’s 1-yard touchdown run to the northeast pylon ended it with 58 seconds remaining.

“I can’t really explain it, but it feels amazing – just getting the touchdown that wins the game,” Scott said. “I had my mind set on the end zone, and that’s where I was going.”

The loss for Howells-Dodge denies the Jaguars a shot at back-to-back championships for the first time since the two schools combined 10 years ago. Howells won four in a row from 2000 to 2003, went back-to-back in ’05 and ’06 then put together a threepeat from 2008-2010.

Brester had 2,180 yards for the season, an average of 10.3 per carry and six games of more than 200 yards this fall.

“We just couldn’t sustain blocks. Hitchcock County did a good job of getting off blocks,” Howells-Dodge coach Mike Speirs said. “Every time it looked like we were going to get something going we’d hurt ourselves. We just couldn’t get it going.”

Howells-Dodge (12-1) 6 – 6 – 0 – 0 -- 12

Hitchcock County (13-0) 8 – 8 – 0 – 6 -- 22

Scoring

1Q 6:02 Keynan Gaston HC 1 run (Trent Kisker conversion pass from Gaston)

1Q 1:16 Lance Brester HD 6 run (Brester conversion run no good)

2Q 6:32 Jestin Bayer HD 3 run (Brester conversion no good)

3Q 10:10 Kisker HD 45 catch from Gaston (Gaston conversion run)

4Q 00:58 Drew Scott 1 run (Gaston run no good)

Rushing (Attempts-Yards-Touchdowns)

HC: Gaston 25-99-1, Scott 14-33-0, Kolyn Gaston 4-10-0. HD: Brester 34-172-1, Bayer 6-19-1, Brittin Sindelar 14-11-0.

Receiving (Catches-Yards-Touchdowns)

HC: Kisker 1-45-1. HD: Brester 3-32-0, Aiden Meyer 1-11.

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Yards-Interceptions)

HC: Gaston 1-3-45-0, TD. Sindelar 4-7-43-0.

Tackles (Total-Solo-TFL-Sacks)

HC: Keegan Shuler 13-3-0-0, Kolyn Gaston 12-4-0-0, Scott 11-4-0, Mason Schilke 11-3-0-0, Keynan Gaston 10-5-.5-0, Tanner O’Brien 8-3-.5-0, Dalten Hagen 5-1-0-0, Kisker 5-0-.5-0 Fumble Recovery, Taylor Hubl 5-1-1.5-1, Connor Latta 1-0-0-0. HD: Bayer 18-5-2.5-0, Brester 14-5-.5-0, Aandy Dominguez 10-4-1-0, Connor Kreikmeier 7-1-0-0, Caleb Perrin 6-2-0-0, Aiden Meyer 4-2-0-0, Colton Klosen 4-1-0-0, Lane Belina 1-1-0-0, Brittin Sindelar 1-0-0-0, Ryan Nelson 1-0-0-0, Oscar Dominguez 1-0-0-0, Dylan Brichacek 1-1-0-0.