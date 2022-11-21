ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says Jets should bench 'trash' Zach Wilson

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Add ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to the growing list of people who've seen enough from New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson this fall.

During Monday's edition of the ESPN "First Take" program, Smith said Wilson should be benched and referred to the signal-caller as "trash" and "a boy playing a man’s game." Smith also bashed the 23-year-old for his post-game press-conference performance following Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots that dropped the Jets to 6-4 and to last place in the AFC East standings:

Wilson had yet another outing to forget against New England and completed just 9-of-22 pass attempts for 77 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He's since been widely criticized for his play and also for his initial refusal to say he and his offense "let the defense down" in Week 11.

Earlier on Monday morning, former Jets head coach and ESPN personality Rex Ryan said he thinks Wilson "doesn't get it" and needs to "grow up" as it pertains to being a leader. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky suggested Wilson may not know the Jets' full playbook.

After Wilson threw three interceptions in a loss to the Patriots on Oct. 30, former NFL quarterback Matt Cassel and analyst Jason La Canfora both said that veteran backup Joe Flacco was a better option for New York than Wilson. Jets head coach Robert Saleh previously demoted Flacco to third on the depth chart behind fellow backup Mike White, and Audacy's Logan Mullen pointed out that New York sports radio legend Joe Benigno declared on Monday morning Saleh should give White the start for this coming Sunday's home game against the 3-8 Chicago Bears.

"Play Mike White. I’m telling you they’re scared to play him because they think that he might be better," Benigno said.

According to ESPN stats, Wilson began Monday 33rd among qualified quarterbacks with a 72.6 passer rating, 23rd with a 45.2 total QBR, and 34th with a 55.6% completion percentage this season. In seven games, he's thrown four touchdown passes and five interceptions.

