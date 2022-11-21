ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, PA

WBRE

I-80 crash leaves one dead in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West. Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m. According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, November 22, troopers are investigating a firearms act violation that occurred near Saint Jacobs Church Road in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Bellefonte woman pronounced dead at scene of I-80 crash

GREENE TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — One woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on I-80 West in Clinton County on Monday. According to State Police, troopers responded to the scene of the fatal crash just before 5 PM after receiving reports that someone was potentially trapped inside the vehicle.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WJAC TV

Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on I-80 near DuBois

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder has identified the victim of Friday's fatal crash on Interstate 80 near DuBois. Authorities say 32-year-old Brandi Lynn Rapp, of Clarion, suffered blunt force trauma injuries when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. PennDOT reported Friday that the roadway...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crack dealing duo busted

Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Deer in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that resulted in a local woman being taken to a nearby hospital. According to a release issued by DuBois-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the crash occurred on Washington Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus

FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus. Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Two Victims of Identity Theft

Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
wesb.com

Eldred Woman Victim of Phone Scam

An Eldred woman has been a victim of a phone scam. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the woman was contacted by a person who said a new Amazon account had been created in here name, and the only way to prevent it was to purchase $700 in Microsoft Xbox gift cards, which she provided to the scammer.
ELDRED, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Snow-Covered Roadway Contributes to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36; One Person Injured

OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Tuesday on State Route 36 injuring one driver. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36, north of Cemetery Hill Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, involving 86-year-old Benjamin D. Au, of Punxsutawney, and 65-year-old Barbara M. Marie, of Brookville.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Nov. 22, 2022 Police Blotter

Justin Mueller, 37, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen. James Klark, 50, and Nicole Klark, 47, both of Warren were both cited for Harassment on 11/08/2022 after officers responded to a Domestic Dispute. Melvin Atwell, 66, Warren was cited for Public Drunkenness on 11/10/2022 after...
WARREN, PA

