I-80 crash leaves one dead in Clinton County
GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West. Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m. According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Firearms Violation in Perry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, November 22, troopers are investigating a firearms act violation that occurred near Saint Jacobs Church Road in Perry Township, Jefferson County.
WJAC TV
Bellefonte woman pronounced dead at scene of I-80 crash
GREENE TWP, CLINTON CO, (WOLF) — One woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on I-80 West in Clinton County on Monday. According to State Police, troopers responded to the scene of the fatal crash just before 5 PM after receiving reports that someone was potentially trapped inside the vehicle.
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on I-80 near DuBois
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder has identified the victim of Friday's fatal crash on Interstate 80 near DuBois. Authorities say 32-year-old Brandi Lynn Rapp, of Clarion, suffered blunt force trauma injuries when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. PennDOT reported Friday that the roadway...
Crack dealing duo busted
Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
Minor put in coma after falling off moving car, Philipsburg woman charged
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child trying to ride on the trunk of a car led to them being rushed to Pittsburgh Children’s hospital and a Philipsburg woman facing charges. According to state police, Brandi Vaughn, 45, was in her car with a group of kids in Decatur Township on Oct. 8 when they […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Deer in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that resulted in a local woman being taken to a nearby hospital. According to a release issued by DuBois-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the crash occurred on Washington Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
WJAC TV
DA: Philipsburg man sentenced to jail time, probation for threatening to shoot deputies
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — According to the Centre County District Attorney's Office, a Philipsburg man, accused of threatening to shoot sheriff's deputies last year, was sentenced on Wednesday. Authorities say Erick McClure, 53, will serve 8 to 23 months in jail, followed by four years of probation. Police...
explore venango
Coroner Identifies Clarion Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Caused by Snowy Conditions in Oliver Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Oliver Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36 in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2020 Subaru...
Jefferson County man accused of harassment, trying to run from police
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Jefferson County man is behind bars after being accused of harassing a woman who was trying to walk her dog, only to try and escape from officers at the police station, injuring one in the process. Officers were called to Western Avenue in Brookville on Monday, Nov. 14 at […]
WJAC TV
'It was more humane:' Brookville man accused of drowning two kittens in bucket, PSP says
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Jefferson County say a Brookville man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after admitting to drowning two kittens in a bucket of water. Troopers say an investigation into the animal cruelty complaint began in late September when neighbors heard meowing coming...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus. Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours...
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
Pennsylvania man accused of attempted robbery at Cattaraugus County post office
The sheriff's office said the Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened employees with a hammer and stole property from them.
PA man jailed in Cali. now facing child assault charges in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Emporium man faces charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl almost a decade ago inside a tent he owned, according to court documents. In an interview with police, the girl reported that in 2014 Forest Drake, now 60, would take her inside a tent in the […]
wesb.com
Two Victims of Identity Theft
Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
wesb.com
Eldred Woman Victim of Phone Scam
An Eldred woman has been a victim of a phone scam. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the woman was contacted by a person who said a new Amazon account had been created in here name, and the only way to prevent it was to purchase $700 in Microsoft Xbox gift cards, which she provided to the scammer.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Snow-Covered Roadway Contributes to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36; One Person Injured
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Tuesday on State Route 36 injuring one driver. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36, north of Cemetery Hill Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, involving 86-year-old Benjamin D. Au, of Punxsutawney, and 65-year-old Barbara M. Marie, of Brookville.
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 22, 2022 Police Blotter
Justin Mueller, 37, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen. James Klark, 50, and Nicole Klark, 47, both of Warren were both cited for Harassment on 11/08/2022 after officers responded to a Domestic Dispute. Melvin Atwell, 66, Warren was cited for Public Drunkenness on 11/10/2022 after...
