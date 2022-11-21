Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendMae A.Houston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
fox26houston.com
Flying Saucer Pie Co customers line up in Houston overnight for Thanksgiving dessert
HOUSTON - A long line outside of Flying Saucer Pie Company in Houston is a common sight the day before Thanksgiving, and this year is no exception. Customers lined up overnight to get their first pick of the shop’s pies just in time for the holiday. Before the shop...
fox26houston.com
Warm, cloudy Wednesday ahead of stormy Thanksgiving
The good news is that the weekend looks great for Southeast Texas. Unfortunately, the holidays before that look stormy and wet. Look for rain and scattered storms across the area on Thanksgiving Day as a front moves through Houston. Black Friday will see showers with some heavy downpours.
fox26houston.com
Emergency Turkey Drive donation fuels much-needed increase ahead of Thursday's Super Feast
HOUSTON - Houston’s Thanksgiving Super Feast is Thursday but donations are down so much this year, there’s still a lot needed including turkeys. So, an Emergency Turkey Donation Drive is being held at George R. Brown (GRB) Convention Center. PREVIOUS: 'Families are having a hard time:' Annual Super...
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, November 25 to 27: Holiday events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - Thanksgiving is ushering in several holiday traditions in Houston. This weekend you can head to a theater for a Christmas performance, see some holiday lights or shop for local gifts. Here's a look at just some of the things to do this weekend in Houston. Houston Ballet’s The...
fox26houston.com
Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden
The Houston Botanic Garden is illuminated for the season. Walk the paths and take in the sights of the light installations.
fox26houston.com
Houston firefighters to learn if they'll receive higher wages
Houston firefighters and their families will finally learn if they'll receive higher wages as Houston voters believe they deserve. FOX 26's Greg Groogan explains more on the upcoming court decision.
fox26houston.com
Agenda Houston Black Friday shoe sale first of its kind, major deals for coveted kicks
Houston - Black-owned sneaker and designer streetwear store, Agenda Houston, is doing something they've never done before. Agenda Houston is offering holiday shoppers and shoe lovers never-before-seen savings on some of the most sought-after and hard-to-find sneakers on the market for Black Friday at their brand-new flagship store in Upper Kirby.
fox26houston.com
Busy holiday travel season in Houston
Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
fox26houston.com
What time is the 2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston?: Here's what to know
HOUSTON - Houston's 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is highly anticipated, so we've got you covered with everything you'll need to know to prepare for it. The parade is Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when businesses in the downtown Houston area will come alive with colorful, high-flying balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD offers holiday shopping safety tips for residents
It's any shopper's worst nightmare to leave a store and get aggressively ambushed by thieves. That's why the Houston Police Department says it will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, during the holiday season.
fox26houston.com
Houston Bush airport already seeing holiday travel rush, travelers sit in traffic
HOUSTON - Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and according to AAA, travel numbers should be close to what they were before the pandemic. In Houston on Monday, a long line of travelers sat in traffic just trying to get to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.
fox26houston.com
How you can actually help the Houston homeless community
If you're like many people out there who want to give back to the homeless, listen up. It may not be a bright idea to pack to-go plates on Thanksgiving Day.
fox26houston.com
Customers line up overnight outside Flying Saucer Pie Co.
Customers got in line Tuesday evening to buy a pie at Flying Saucer Pie Co the day before Thanksgiving. It has become a tradition in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Two businesses team up to deliver free meals to seniors
Two businesses have teamed up to give back to Houston's senior community. The people behind OMG Seafood and Smart Scaping Landscaping want to make sure no one feels forgotten or left out for the holidays.
fox26houston.com
Houston has the lowest rise in inflation compared to some metropolitan cities, new survey finds
HOUSTON - While inflation continues to dominate headlines and affect the country, a recent survey found Houston has the lowest rise compared to some other metropolitan cities. The study by WalletHub compared 22 major metropolitan cities across two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, to look at where inflation is rising the most.
fox26houston.com
Navigating the holidays when a loved one has Alzheimer's
Thanksgiving means visiting with family, but it can be hard for those with Alzheimer's or loved ones with the disease. Dr. Jessica Lee, a geriatrician with UT Health Houston, talks about navigating the holiday.
fox26houston.com
Nonprofit's billboards to fight antisemitism
Nonprofit organization JewBelong put up three billboards on display in Houston to denounce antisemitic hate speech. FOX 26's Natalie Hee shares more on the organization's campaign.
fox26houston.com
Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed
HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
fox26houston.com
Delano Burkes still missing, Congresswoman, local Houston leaders ask public for help
HOUSTON - Houston political and local leaders are now joining the calls for answers to the mysterious disappearance of Delano Burkes. "We want to find Mr. Burkes," said U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "We need everyone from the clubs, to neighbors, to look at your RING video or any kind of video that you have."
fox26houston.com
Reward being offered in case of Delano Burkes disapperance
Houston political and local leaders are working together to get answers in the mysterious disappearance of Delano Burkes after he went missing and was seen running from McIntyre's Bar in the Heights. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports more on the story.
