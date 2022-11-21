ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Warm, cloudy Wednesday ahead of stormy Thanksgiving

The good news is that the weekend looks great for Southeast Texas. Unfortunately, the holidays before that look stormy and wet. Look for rain and scattered storms across the area on Thanksgiving Day as a front moves through Houston. Black Friday will see showers with some heavy downpours.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Agenda Houston Black Friday shoe sale first of its kind, major deals for coveted kicks

Houston - Black-owned sneaker and designer streetwear store, Agenda Houston, is doing something they've never done before. Agenda Houston is offering holiday shoppers and shoe lovers never-before-seen savings on some of the most sought-after and hard-to-find sneakers on the market for Black Friday at their brand-new flagship store in Upper Kirby.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Busy holiday travel season in Houston

Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

What time is the 2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston?: Here's what to know

HOUSTON - Houston's 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is highly anticipated, so we've got you covered with everything you'll need to know to prepare for it. The parade is Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when businesses in the downtown Houston area will come alive with colorful, high-flying balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston has the lowest rise in inflation compared to some metropolitan cities, new survey finds

HOUSTON - While inflation continues to dominate headlines and affect the country, a recent survey found Houston has the lowest rise compared to some other metropolitan cities. The study by WalletHub compared 22 major metropolitan cities across two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, to look at where inflation is rising the most.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Nonprofit's billboards to fight antisemitism

Nonprofit organization JewBelong put up three billboards on display in Houston to denounce antisemitic hate speech. FOX 26's Natalie Hee shares more on the organization's campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed

HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Reward being offered in case of Delano Burkes disapperance

Houston political and local leaders are working together to get answers in the mysterious disappearance of Delano Burkes after he went missing and was seen running from McIntyre's Bar in the Heights. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports more on the story.
HOUSTON, TX

