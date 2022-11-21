ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 3

Eric Bradley
4d ago

Wait a second here. Watt is coming of a pec injury with no surgery when they last played with Watt HEALTHY he dominated himm with 3.5 sacks as ND whole bunch of pressures. Collins had no words then. He misses 8 games still had a sack and interception. only thing he can brag about is winning the game.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
BUFFALO, NY
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
KCTV 5

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

On the Clock: Pittsburgh Steelers on sale

A singular, transcendent talent can change the fortunes of a football team instantly. Each year, NFL teams approach the draft with this knowledge, hoping that luck will be on their side and that their extensive scouting and analysis will pay off. In On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Bengals vs. Titans Prediction: Trust Mike Vrabel as a Home Underdog in Playoff Rematch

Ryan Tannehill has a chance at redemption for his playoff disaster against the Cincinnati Bengals last season. The 7-3 Tennessee Titans are quietly rolling through the AFC and once again occupy one of the top spots in the conference. The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh last week to move to 6-4 for this crucial matchup with the Titans. Not to mention, Joe Burrow should be getting his favorite weapon back this week, so it’s not surprising that Cincy is the favorite on the road in Tennessee.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Jaguars in Week 12 (This is Old School Ravens Run Defense)

It was ugly and sloppy, but the Baltimore Ravens got a 13-3 win over the Panthers in the bad weather last week. Now, John Harbaugh’s team is 7-3 and at least in my eyes are a legitimate Super Bowl Contender and one of the top teams in the AFC. That could all come crashing down with a bad performance in Jacksonville with the Jaguars coming off their bye week, so this is one of the more interesting games of the weekend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy