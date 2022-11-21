Read full article on original website
neurologylive.com
Comorbidities in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Stephen Krieger, MD: Hello, and welcome to this NeurologyLive® Peer Exchange titled, “Challenges and Solutions in the Management of Multiple Sclerosis.” I’m Dr Stephen Krieger from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, New York. Joining me today in this discussion are 4 of my colleagues. Dr Daniel Bandari is the director and the founder of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of California clinic in Laguna Hills, California. Dr Bruce Hughes is the director of the Ruan MS Center, and associate professor of neurology at Des Moines University College of Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. Dr Mitzi Williams is a neurologist and MS [multiple sclerosis] specialist. She is the founder and medical director of Joi Life Wellness Group in Atlanta, Georgia. And Dr Heidi Crayton is the medical director of the MS Center of Greater Washington and assistant professor of neurology at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. Welcome to our panel.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
ajmc.com
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity
(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
What To Know About Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
NBC Bay Area
New Data on Multiple Sclerosis Provides Hope for Mothers
There is new hope for women with multiple sclerosis who are pregnant or planning for a family. Doctors say multiple sclerosis does not lessen a woman's chances of getting pregnant or carrying a healthy baby, but it does make the experience of motherhood more challenging. Angie Randall heard the dreadful...
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
MedicalXpress
Phase 3 clinical trial: Brain cancer vaccine shows promising results
A vaccine (DCVax-L), trialed at King's College Hospital and other centers around the world, using patients' immune cells to target brain cancer can extend survival by many months or, in some cases, years, the final unblinded results from a phase 3 clinical trial has shown. The final results were published on Thursday, November 17 in JAMA Oncology.
neurologylive.com
Revealing the Unseen in Multiple Sclerosis
Cognitive and other symptoms in multiple sclerosis can be invisible—meaning not readily observed in the individual. However, their impact on a patient’s life can be obvious. PERSONS WITH MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (PWMS) are some of my best teachers. Recently, a young woman whom I had followed in my clinic...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Hemgenix, First Gene Therapy to Treat Adults With Hemophilia B
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B (congenital factor 9 deficiency) who currently use factor 9 prophylaxis therapy; have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage; or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes. Despite advancements in the treatment...
neurologylive.com
The Relationship Between Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis
The paradigm-shifting evidence of the link between MS and EBV does not exist in isolation. In fact, the relationship has been suspected for more than 40 years, and evidence therein has been accumulating over the past 2 decades. IN JANUARY 2022, Bjornevik and colleagues published the results of a 20-year...
MedicalXpress
Era of hope for patients with lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than 2.1 million cases, according to the American Lung Association. Advancements in lung cancer management, from early diagnosis through treatment are improving patient outcomes. "Lung cancer is not a death sentence anymore," says Dr....
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
KRON4 News
As teen opioid overdoses skyrocket, many schools still unprepared
(BCN) — Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student — watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more […]
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
CBS News
FDA approves most expensive drug ever, a $3.5 million-per-dose gene therapy for hemophilia B
Washington — U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved the first gene therapy for hemophilia, a $3.5 million one-time treatment for the blood-clotting disorder. The Food and Drug Administration cleared Hemgenix, an IV treatment for adults with hemophilia B, the less common form of the genetic disorder which primarily affects men.
Medical News Today
FDA approves AstraZeneca's Imfinzi, Imjudo for metastatic lung cancer
Cancer death rates have declined significantly over the past 20 years according to the. (CDC), yet some types of cancer remain difficult to treat. , and it has the highest death rate in the United States. Following the publication of the trial results, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has...
Medical News Today
New oral drug may become alternative to statins to lower cholesterol
Researchers investigated an experimental cholesterol drug on cell lines and mice. The drug reduced LDL cholesterol by 70% in mouse models of high cholesterol. The researchers noted that their new drug could one day provide an alternative strategy to lower cholesterol. Almost. 40%. of adults in the United States have...
