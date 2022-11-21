Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
cincinnatirefined.com
Rotary Club of Cincinnati's "Do Days" inspire community-wide service
In an effort to inspire and encourage the community to get involved with local nonprofits, the Rotary Club of Cincinnati launched its first-ever volunteer blitz called "Do Days" in October. "The long-term goal is to build Cincinnati Rotary Do Days into a major community-wide effort mobilizing volunteers and meeting needs...
cincinnatirefined.com
Celebrate 76 years of winterland whimsy at Cincinnati Museum Center
From the child with their eyes peeled for visitors from the North Pole to the teen counting every LEGO brick to the grandparent watching model trains zip through a mini metropolis, our signature holiday experience brings families together in ageless joy. And this year our beloved Duke Energy Holiday Trains are celebrating their 76th season.
linknky.com
The best around: Covington Latin School recognized as one of the Best Schools in America for 2023
Covington Latin School, a co-educational, Catholic, accelerated, college preparatory middle and high school, was recognized as the top-ranked Catholic school in Kentucky, according to Niche.com. They also claimed the “Best Private School” in Northern Kentucky, with a state-wide rank of fourth in Kentucky. These accolades come on the heels of...
wvxu.org
Renowned local health leader Dr. O'dell Owens has died
Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime health leader in Cincinnati, has died, WVXU has confirmed. He was 74. Owens wore many hats in the area — Hamilton County coroner; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president; Cincinnati Health Department medical director; and, most recently, president and CEO of Interact for Health, a position he retired from in March 2021. At that time, he said he planned to spend his retirement volunteering "to support community groups on the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and even advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state's COVID response.
Six Cincinnati Light Displays to Brighten Your Holiday Season
Wonder at the millions and millions of lights at these local shows to stroll, drive, and hike through. The post Six Cincinnati Light Displays to Brighten Your Holiday Season appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
linknky.com
NKY bars to check out on ‘Drinksgiving’ night
The night before Thanksgiving is an unofficial American holiday, similar to Super Bowl Sunday. Infamously known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the night is a time of reconnecting with old friends and a high probability of consuming alcohol. In Northern Kentucky, restaurants and bars are preparing for next Wednesday. Here at LINK nky, we decided to make a list of the places to visit.
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
WLWT 5
Surprisingly large budget gap has Northern Kentucky University students on edge
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — As a junior at Northern Kentucky University, the recent past for Andrew Walsh has been highlighted by waves of information that can best be described as unsettling. "It's still a shock to hear about, like, all of it that’s been happening so fast," Walsh said....
Costumes from Classic Holiday Film 'White Christmas' on Display at Covington's Behringer-Crawford Museum
See everything from Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen's "Sisters" dresses to furniture from the film set.
WLWT 5
Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
'It’s the joy of my life': Tri-State groups pass out free Thanksgiving meals to families in need
CINCINNATI — There were meal distributions across the Tri-State on Wednesday to help make sure everyone has a hot meal for Thanksgiving. Bloc Ministries partnered with Crossroads Church to distribute over 150 meals to members of the Price Hill community like Charles Young. "I have some friends and family...
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
newsnet5
'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa
CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
linknky.com
Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million
Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
Cincinnati Zoo offering one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by zoo residents through online auction
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering an opportunity to get someone on your holiday shopping list a gift that they are sure not to have. The Zoo is offering the chance to Bid on one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by some of the Cincinnati Zoo’s special residents through tomorrow. All funds raised go directly to the Zoo’s field partners in Kenya who are experiencing the worst drought in history.
WCPO
Lakota Local Schools settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at board meeting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Lakota Local School District’s school board voted unanimously this week to approve a settlement of a lawsuit from a resident who was denied the opportunity to speak during a board meeting in September regarding the allegations against Superintendent Matt Miller. According to the...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati grocery stores welcome last-minute Thanksgiving holiday shoppers
CINCINNATI — Ingredients to make Thanksgiving dishes weighed down Pamela Fowler's shopping cart Wednesday. "Chicken gravy with the chicken mixed up in it, macaroni-and-cheese, greens, candy yams," Fowler said. Fowler had just finished navigating the Kroger store in downtown Cincinnati. "How crowded was the store today?" WLWT's Todd Dykes...
