ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cincinnatirefined.com

Rotary Club of Cincinnati's "Do Days" inspire community-wide service

In an effort to inspire and encourage the community to get involved with local nonprofits, the Rotary Club of Cincinnati launched its first-ever volunteer blitz called "Do Days" in October. "The long-term goal is to build Cincinnati Rotary Do Days into a major community-wide effort mobilizing volunteers and meeting needs...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Celebrate 76 years of winterland whimsy at Cincinnati Museum Center

From the child with their eyes peeled for visitors from the North Pole to the teen counting every LEGO brick to the grandparent watching model trains zip through a mini metropolis, our signature holiday experience brings families together in ageless joy. And this year our beloved Duke Energy Holiday Trains are celebrating their 76th season.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Renowned local health leader Dr. O'dell Owens has died

Dr. O'dell Owens, a longtime health leader in Cincinnati, has died, WVXU has confirmed. He was 74. Owens wore many hats in the area — Hamilton County coroner; Cincinnati State Technical and Community College president; Cincinnati Health Department medical director; and, most recently, president and CEO of Interact for Health, a position he retired from in March 2021. At that time, he said he planned to spend his retirement volunteering "to support community groups on the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic," and even advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on the state's COVID response.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

NKY bars to check out on ‘Drinksgiving’ night

The night before Thanksgiving is an unofficial American holiday, similar to Super Bowl Sunday. Infamously known as “Blackout Wednesday,” the night is a time of reconnecting with old friends and a high probability of consuming alcohol. In Northern Kentucky, restaurants and bars are preparing for next Wednesday. Here at LINK nky, we decided to make a list of the places to visit.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
newsnet5

'It feels like a dream': Ohio priest reunites with wife, children after 15 years in Africa

CINCINNATI — Transportation authorities expect more travelers rolling through the Tri-State this week than at any time in the last two years. "We are expecting to reach maybe 95% of the volume that we saw pre-pandemic," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. "That's beginning (Monday) and lasting all throughout the week. The busier days will be Monday, Wednesday and then Sunday after Thanksgiving."
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million

Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Cincinnati Zoo offering one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by zoo residents through online auction

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering an opportunity to get someone on your holiday shopping list a gift that they are sure not to have. The Zoo is offering the chance to Bid on one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by some of the Cincinnati Zoo’s special residents through tomorrow. All funds raised go directly to the Zoo’s field partners in Kenya who are experiencing the worst drought in history.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy