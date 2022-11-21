Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni message to fans after victory over Colts revealed: 'This s--- is for Frank Reich!'
Video posted to social media after the Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts revealed head coach Nick Sirianni's comments to fans in the stand at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
Aaron Jones gets brutally honest on Packers dire straits
Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North. Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team. On Thursday, Aaron...
Dolphins injury report: 13 players listed ahead of Texans game
In preparation for their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins held their second practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest), punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and...
NFL roundup: Kirk Cousins, Vikings top Pats in seesaw battle
Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, including the game-winner to Adam Thielen, as the Minnesota Vikings earned a 33-26 win
No Manningcast for Colts vs. Steelers in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) will be concluding the slate of Week 12 games with a Monday night matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Unfortunately, there will be no Manningcast for the game. ESPN debuted the “Monday Night with Peyton and Eli” broadcast during the 2021 season, and...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts shares why he respects Packers’ Aaron Rodgers
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking to the tunnel at Lambeau Field Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay after the Eagles lost to the Green Bay Packers 30-16. Hurts had been inserted into the game at halftime to replace a struggling Carson Wentz, the former first-round pick that the team invested heavily in, being they gave up several draft picks and given him a lucrative extension. From that moment on, it became a seismic shift in the future for the Eagles.
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB, Offense Become Predictable vs. Eagles
Matt Ryan and Indianapolis Colts’ offense showed their limitations in a heartbreaking Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
CBS Sports
Eagles to debut alternate black helmets for 'SNF' matchup vs. Packers, will wear them three times this season
The Philadelphia Eagles' anticipated debut for their alternate helmets has finally arrived, as the team unveiled it will wear its alternate black helmets this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Wearing the black helmet with the alternate black jerseys and pants is fitting for "Sunday Night Football," even if this is the Eagles' third prime-time game at home this season.
