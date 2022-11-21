ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
ATLANTA, GA
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts shares why he respects Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking to the tunnel at Lambeau Field Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay after the Eagles lost to the Green Bay Packers 30-16. Hurts had been inserted into the game at halftime to replace a struggling Carson Wentz, the former first-round pick that the team invested heavily in, being they gave up several draft picks and given him a lucrative extension. From that moment on, it became a seismic shift in the future for the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Eagles to debut alternate black helmets for 'SNF' matchup vs. Packers, will wear them three times this season

The Philadelphia Eagles' anticipated debut for their alternate helmets has finally arrived, as the team unveiled it will wear its alternate black helmets this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Wearing the black helmet with the alternate black jerseys and pants is fitting for "Sunday Night Football," even if this is the Eagles' third prime-time game at home this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

